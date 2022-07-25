Mikala Everson has been all over the country to pursue her dream of opening a bakery. At the end of the day, however, she wanted to open her business in Celina. Her business, Granny's Sweeties Cakes and Confections currently serves up bakes of all flavors and styles to the Celina community, and in April, her business broke ground on a building at 401 W. Pecan St. in the heart of Celina's downtown.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I grew up loving to bake. I have been in the kitchen since as long as I can remember. I never knew I could make this a career, but now I can’t imagine doing anything else. My Granny was the one who got me to fall in love with baking. She and I used to bake together all the time. She is the one who pushed for me to make this a career, and we talked about opening a bakery together. Unfortunately, she passed away my sophomore year of high school. I made it my life’s mission to open this bakery and teach everyone what Granny taught me. A week later, the Culinary Institute of America came to my high school, so I knew it was a sign to make this dream come true for the both of us. As soon as I graduated from Prosper High School, I started at the Culinary Institute that summer. I got the opportunity to learn from chefs who have been in the industry for decades. We had a different class every three weeks that focused on a specific part of the industry. For example, we had a class for breads, entremets, confections, chocolates, etc. One of my favorite parts of the program was our externship. We got to choose where to work for an entire semester so we can get a glimpse of what it will be like before we graduate. I moved to California to work at Google. I spent time in their pastry kitchen, I learned how to be a barista and assist the savory chef in their innovation kitchen where Googlers learned how to cook. Shortly after I finished the externship, I graduated with my Associate degree in Baking and Pastry Arts. After graduation, I had some down time before I could start my bachelor’s program. I chose to pack everything up and move to Tennessee. I got the opportunity to work at Gaylord Opryland as one of their many pastry chefs. It was really cool to experience a fusion of fine dining and catering. They had events all the time, and it was cool to experience pastries on such a high volume. After my time in Tennessee, I moved back to New York to start my bachelor’s degree. I studied business administration with a minor in entrepreneurship. In this degree, we got to come up with business concepts, pitch them and then make the winning concept come to life. We had an innovation kitchen in our dining hall that changed every semester for the students that went through this program. Our class went with the concept of bao buns and called it Bao Town. We created a business plan, created manuals, hired people and ran the restaurant on a small scale. It helped us realized the true struggles that business owners face to run a successful establishment. We ended up having the highest profit from all 14 concepts that went through that kitchen. This degree really confirmed for me that I am right where I am supposed to be. After graduation I worked on National Geographic Cruise Lines as their pastry chef. I loved this job. Not only did I get to travel the world doing what I loved, I got to learn how to be 100% self sufficient. I prepped five breakfast pastries, three lunch pastries, and a plated dessert for dinner as well as 30 loafs a bread a day. I worked on the boats until COVID hit. This ended being the biggest blessing for me because that lead me here today.
When did you first start baking? Do you remember the first thing you baked?
I have been baking ever since I was six years old. I definitely remember baking cakes and cookies with my mom. She made our birthday cakes every year, and that was such a fun memory watching her decorate them until I was old enough to take over.
What made you want to start a business in Celina?
I am planning on opening in Celina because I love this town. The people go above and beyond to support local. I have met some of the best people who not only support me professionally, but go out of their way to help me personally. I know that Celina doesn’t have a bakery yet, and I can’t wait to bring one.
Tell us about the building that Granny's Sweeties Cakes and Confections will be moving into.
It used to be a house that was built in the early 1900s. It has so much charm and potential. I also just loved the idea of people coming to the bakery and making it feel like they are at my "Granny's house." I couldn't think of a better place to serve our town.
You have a special tie to Celina's first responders. What was it like growing up with a dad as a member of the fire department?
I love this question. It truly is a special bond I have with the guys. They are like having a ton of dads who support me. They make me laugh all the time, and I just love the fact that I can go to the station and it feels like no time has passed at all. They are also great taste testers and motivational speakers, lol. I feel so lucky that I get to be in a town with such great first responders. Both our Police and Fire departments are the best and I try to give back to both of them when I can.
What is your favorite thing to bake and why?
This is my least favorite question haha. I love to bake, and there isn't "one thing" that I like to bake over another, BUT if I had to choose, I guess it's our Oreo Truffles, because I grew up making them and they are very nostalgic for me.
What is the toughest thing to bake?
For me it's chocolate work. I love it, but man do I have hot hands. I melt the chocolate before I even have the chance to make what I want to make. I end up wearing like four pairs of gloves (it's a mess, lol).
In your opinion, where is the best place to spend time in Celina?
The Square. I love downtown, and the fact that we host so many events there makes it special. I love walking around and spending time with all the people that make this home.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
NIGHT OWL FOR SURE!!!!!
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Get Back Up Again" by Anna Kendrick. I know it sounds so silly, but if you have seen "Trolls," then you get it. I just love that Poppy stays so positive and overcomes a lot. I just think that's the mindset I have. If you haven't heard it, you definitely need to.
What TV show are you bingeing right now?
I know this sounds silly but I have never kept up with the Kardashians, and I am just now watching it. They have 20 seasons and I am only on season eight. The new Hulu special they released is the reason why I was like, "Okay... I will give in." It's my guilty pleasure for sure.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be that I gave it my all. The pastries might be the reason you walk in, but I want to be the reason why you come back. I love what I do, and I hope that everyone sees how much love I pour into every aspect of my life. I am just so happy that so many people get to celebrate my success with me.
