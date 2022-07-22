Oleta Schranz is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with Preston Family Healthcare who serves in the Celina community. She was recently nominated for the "Community Influencer” recognition at Celina’s first Women of Influence awards event.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was raised in a small West Texas town, Odessa, Texas. I graduated from RN school in 2000 and started working at the local hospital on a pediatric floor. I always knew I wanted to work at a larger, more intensive healthcare system, so in 2004, I moved to Dallas to work at the prestigious Children's Medical Center (now Children's Health). I continued my profession and obtained my Master's Degree in Nursing Practice from Texas Woman's University (Dallas campus) and became a Family Nurse Practitioner in 2012. (I just celebrated my 10 year anniversary as an NP!). I worked for an amazing group in Dallas for several years until my family and I decided to make the move to Celina in 2018. I have two boys that keep me on my toes, for sure! I started working in Celina in April of 2018 and haven't looked back since! I also live in Celina and love this town.
What brought you to Celina?
I have friends that lived here and we would always join them for the events on the square. I absolutely fell in love with the close-knit community here, as it reminded me of my hometown. And, I always wanted to have my own practice but wanted to have it in a small town, and Celina was a perfect fit. Once I got established in 2018, it made it much more motivating to give back to my community.
What made you want to join the healthcare world?
When I was younger, my dream was to be a doctor. During that journey, I was introduced to the nursing world. It was immediately a better fit for me and ultimately chose nursing as my profession. I finished my degree as an RN in Odessa then got my bachelors and realized I wanted more autonomy and strived to have more input in my patient’s health so went back to obtain my Master's.
What is a normal day like for you?
There is no “normal day” for me in the family healthcare world. But I can say, the majority of days include seeing patients for a variety of things. As the owner of my own practice, my days aren’t the typical 9 to 5. It is a 24/7 commitment.
What are your thoughts on having been nominated as a "community influencer" at Celina's first Women of Influence awards?
I was very humbled by the nomination and felt so proud to be in the same category as some of the women I admire and look up to.
What does 'Life Connected' mean to you?
It means giving back to your community, and making it that much of a better place for everyone. It means supporting local businesses and fellow citizens.
Where is your favorite place in Celina to spend time?
That is a hard question as I love spending time in and around Celina. I love to support all of our local businesses and look forward to all the up-and-coming places and new businesses.
Tell us about your family.
Most of my family is back home in Odessa but they love to come visit and spend time here in Celina. I also have somewhat of an amazing 'work' family that I am proud to call my family too.
What TV show are you bingeing lately?
I loved “Ozark” and “Queen of the South,” but now that the series is over, “Yellowstone” is my favorite. But I can’t wait for the prequel of “Yellowstone, 1923.” Other than that, I love all true crime documentaries.
If you could choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I love music and it would be difficult to choose one as a theme song. Some of my favorite artists include Dave Matthews Band, George Strait, Heart and Fleetwood Mac. I do have a favorite saying and it is "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel" by Maya Angelou.
Are you a night owl or a morning person?
Definitely a night owl. lol.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Just that I have helped as many people as I could, and that I cared deeply for each and every one of them.
