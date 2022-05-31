There was a time when Stephanie Creekmore couldn’t imagine working in a small town. Then, she was introduced to the Celina community and was hooked. Today, she serves as a Business Development Officer/Social Media Specialist for Texas Republic Bank in Celina. She has also served with the community through organizations like the Celina Education Foundation and the Chamber of Commerce, and is among the first class to graduate from Leadership Celina.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Stephanie and I like to go by Steph. I love all things Celina and probably bleed orange. I love serving this community by volunteering my time where it’s needed. Never in my wildest dreams did I see my life leading me to work in a “small town” but here I am LOVING every day of it! Celina introduced me to the love of my life, lifelong friends and a community that feels like family. For that I am forever grateful.
What brought you to Celina?
In 2019, my boss informed me that they wanted me to open their newest branch in Celina. At that point, I was so involved in the Frisco business community that I couldn’t imagine working in a small town like Celina. There was also so much happening in my life, personally, that all I wanted was stability and no more big changes. Everything happens for a reason, right? Right! So, in April of 2019, I took the leap and opened the new bank in small town Celina, Texas. Immediately, I was welcomed with big smiles, open arms, and genuine friendships. Little did I know that coming to Celina was going to be the BEST thing that could have ever happened to me!
What does 'Life Connected' mean to you?
I live and breathe “Life Connected”! Life Connected, to me, means being able to help bridge friends to businesses, to events, to communities, to experiences, to the city, and to the Chamber of Commerce all within Celina. If you know me at all, you know that I have the biggest passion for being a resource of connection. Life Connected is having anyone come to Celina and automatically feel the connection to this beautiful community.
How did you get in your line of work?
I got my Hospitality Management degree from the University of North Texas (Go Mean Green). I used to work in the hospitality industry planning weddings, corporate events and leisure events. I did this from 2014-2016 and by the end of 2015, I knew I needed a career change. I had a dear friend reach out to me who worked for a community bank in Sherman. Her advice was, “Come work here until you find what you’re meant to do.” February of 2016, I started as a bank teller and fell in love with the culture of the bank. Six months later I promoted to a personal banker where I got to help people with their financial journeys. At this time, I had a regional manager who persisted that I consider management. My response was always, “I don’t think I can manage an entire bank, manage people, while having all the operational responsibilities. This is just an in between job until I find my next career path.”
My mentor/regional manager, Debbie Davis, took me under her wing, trained me, honed my skills and built my confidence to the point where I believed in myself! Just in time because our community bank announced that they were going to open their first branch in Collin County and my mentor wanted me to fight for that Manager Role. In February of 2017, I opened the first Collin County branch, in Frisco, as the branch manager. I attended Chamber of Commerce meetings, learned to network, and how to build strong relationships. I was hooked! Now I am a Business Development Officer/Social Media Specialist and I get to build friendships for a living!
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
To be honest, my greatest career moment to date would be having my hard work, time commitment and consistency pay off by gaining genuine friendships and the trust of this beautiful community. The trust I have been able to build has opened so many doors for me such as having the opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors for both the Celina Education Foundation and the Chamber of Commerce, to being nominated as a Woman of Influence (alongside Alexis Jackson and Kim Brawner), and to have graduated from the inaugural class of Leadership Celina!
Are you a native Texan?
Texas girl, born and raised! I grew up in a small town called Howe, Texas, that’s located North on Highway 75, and if you blink, you’ll miss it. When I was young, there were only about 1,000 in the town, and now the population is 3,200. My graduating class count was 72 kids. Teeny tiny, and I loved every second of it. Of course, like any small-town kid. I couldn’t wait to move away(ish). I went to school in Denton so it was far enough away for me to move but close enough where I could come home every weekend. Now, I am blessed to say my fiancé and I have purchased some land and I will soon get to call Howe home again!
What's your fondest childhood memory?
One of my fondest childhood memories would be my parents taking me and my sister out on the boat on Lake Texoma with friends or just as a family. We would get to take the tube out while my dad tried to throw us off, get to jump off the boat in the middle of the lake, park on an island to play on the beach, and end the trip with ham sandwiches and Pringles at a picnic table.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Picking my favorite restaurant in Celina is a hard one for me to do. As part of my job, I get to take people to lunch so I make sure to switch it up every time. One of my favorite parts of my job is bringing people to Celina who haven’t been here before. I’ll have them meet me at the square so as soon as they get out of their car, they hear the music playing and get a feel for the ambiance. I’ll have them meet me at Summer Moon so we get a Celina greeting from Riley and his team. If its lunch time, I’ll have them meet me at Tender Smokehouse for that same Celina greeting AND so I have an excuse to get that baked potato alongwith that banana pudding… Great now I’m hungry.
What's your favorite movie?
Oh gosh, I’m a sap for a love story that can make me cry. My favorite movie of all time is “P.S. I Love You.”
Tell our readers about your family.
Where do I start? My dad is my hero. He has a heart of gold and the highest determination. He is an entrepreneur who has owned his own copy machine business since 2001. It started in my grandma’s wood shed, and through his ability to provide the best customer service and consistency he was able to build it to what it is today! He has never met a stranger and can make a friend out of anyone. He is the smartest, funniest, and most loyal man I know. He is the reason I am the way I am! When I was younger, he had just the right amount of strictness that created the standards, boundaries and morals that are instilled in me to this day. Making him proud is one of my biggest joys in life! He loves mom so much and has shown my sister and I what it means to love someone.
Oh boy, my mom… If anyone has had the pleasure of meeting my mom, they probably feel like she is their mom too. Her smile is so contagious, and her laughter is constant. If any song comes on the radio, I bet you she has a Zumba dance to it (she’s a Zumba instructor). Since my parents owned their own business, she was able to be at every single soccer game, volleyball game, basketball game, tennis match, football game and all of the things. You name it…she was there for not only me and my sister but our friends too! She will come visit me at a vendor booth that I’m working, she will attend my grand openings and continues to be my biggest supporter alongside my dad.
Last but certainly not least is my sister Melanie! We are four years apart, so if anyone asks how old I am, I will always think about how old she is to help remember how old I am. She is my younger sister and my only sibling. When we were younger, she was a little wild child (aka Dad’s payback) and my little shadow that was always stuck to my side (whether I liked it or not). When I learned a new cheer, she wanted to learn it too. If I was in front of mom and dad’s video recorder, she was too. Melanie has been through so much in her life and yet she still thrives! She has now grown into this amazing woman who is hardworking, dedicated, loyal and guess what…also works in Celina! I could not be more proud of who she has become and I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes in life! She’s a Creekmore…she’s going to do great things!
What are your hobbies?
When I find time, I love to get artsy. I like to make signs of all kinds whether I paint them, wood burn them, draw them, etc. I’ve made signs for home decor, weddings, announcements and all kinds of occasions. Fun fact, I used to take my side hustle big time with my own vendor booth at Howe’s annual Founder’s Day. I don’t have the time for that kind of a commitment anymore but, if a friend asks to buy a sign from me, I am thrilled to oblige!
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Sunblock, nobody has time for a sunburn! Where do I sign up? Placing my ‘Out Of Office’ now!
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I used to host a radio show with my dear friend and dentist Dr. Dominique Hunt. We called it “Grilllz & Bill$” and YES it was a morning show (Me? Up at 4 a.m.? Now, that’s something that doesn’t seem true). We talked all things teeth, money and life. We also had the best guests on the show! Was it great? Probably not, BUT we had an absolute blast!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.