Celina profile.jpg

Melissa Cromwell

 Courtesy photo

Melissa Cromwell has a history of supporting chambers of commerce, so when she came to Celina, it was only natural that she join the local chamber. Today, she serves as the Celina Chamber of Commerce President, supporting the city's unique and growing business community.  

Tell us a little bit about yourself 

I was born and raised in Kansas. I grew up in a town of 150 people. I am married to Scott and have three children - Ryley, a first grade teacher at O’Dell; Carston, a United States Marine; and Katelin, a third grader at Lykins.
 
What brought you to Celina? 
My husband got transferred with his job 10 years ago.
 
How did you get involved with the Celina Chamber of Commerce? 
Our real estate agent, Andy McAnally, knew that I had been very involved with Chambers of Commerce before, so he reached out to me when the Celina Chamber had an opening almost nine years ago.
 
What has it been like helping to support Celina's growing business community as the city grows along with it? 
The business community in Celina is very unique. They are very loyal to one another, and they go above and beyond to support one another. It has been exciting to see the small business community grow and thrive. Each business and employees bring something different to the table and they really enjoy networking with one another and referring business to each other.
 
What has the Celina Chamber been up to lately? What's next for the Celina Chamber? 
We just completed our first year of Leadership Celina and are getting ready to launch our Chamber Ambassador program. Each year, we try to add a benefit for the members to help them grow in their leadership skills and business opportunities. We continue to partner with Celina ISD on numerous projects for the upcoming school year, including New Teacher breakfast, Bobcat Tailgate, Trades Day and Junior High Career Day.
 
What does 'Life Connected' mean to you? 
Living, working and raising my family in Celina means that “Life Connected” means everything to me. We have tried to teach our children to be involved in all aspects of this community. When you know your neighbors and you can call employees at the local businesses by their first name, it means that you are connecting them with your life. You should always be willing to give a helping hand.
 
What is a normal day like for you? 
I do not have normal office hours. I try to be “in” the community as much as possible. You will see me working wherever there is a spot to hold all my bags and paperwork. The Chamber offers a lot of opportunities for networking after hours, and I try to attend as many events as possible, so no day is really a normal day.
 
What do you do to de-stress? 
I love to read. I just finished the James Patterson book that he wrote with Dolly Parton. I always have a stack of books to read by my bed.
 
Are you an early bird or a night owl? 
I don’t really sleep a lot, but I do cherish my early mornings with my daughter. I have always made breakfast for my children. My mom did it for me and my brother’s growing up so I do it for my kids.  I know they are starting out the day on a positive note.
 
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be? 
I think every day you have a new theme song. Sometimes you just need a pick-me-up, so you play your favorite song or album. All songs make you think of a time, person or place and I love that about music. There is never just one song!
 
Tell our readers about your family. 
My family is very close. We are gaining a son-in-law this week and he just adds joy and may I say FUN, to our family. The Cromwells are defiantly fun people, and we enjoy life, whatever is going on around us.
 
What do you want your legacy to be? 
I want people to know that they should always be helping and giving to others. When I get on my soapbox I push my agenda of giving back. I start and end each day with prayer, not only for myself, but for others. I believe that each of us have been gifted great purpose. I pray that I can help others be encouraged to fulfill their purpose and that the Holy Spirit inspires them.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments