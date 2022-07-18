Melissa Cromwell has a history of supporting chambers of commerce, so when she came to Celina, it was only natural that she join the local chamber. Today, she serves as the Celina Chamber of Commerce President, supporting the city's unique and growing business community.
Tell us a little bit about yourself
My husband got transferred with his job 10 years ago.
Our real estate agent, Andy McAnally, knew that I had been very involved with Chambers of Commerce before, so he reached out to me when the Celina Chamber had an opening almost nine years ago.
The business community in Celina is very unique. They are very loyal to one another, and they go above and beyond to support one another. It has been exciting to see the small business community grow and thrive. Each business and employees bring something different to the table and they really enjoy networking with one another and referring business to each other.
We just completed our first year of Leadership Celina and are getting ready to launch our Chamber Ambassador program. Each year, we try to add a benefit for the members to help them grow in their leadership skills and business opportunities. We continue to partner with Celina ISD on numerous projects for the upcoming school year, including New Teacher breakfast, Bobcat Tailgate, Trades Day and Junior High Career Day.
Living, working and raising my family in Celina means that “Life Connected” means everything to me. We have tried to teach our children to be involved in all aspects of this community. When you know your neighbors and you can call employees at the local businesses by their first name, it means that you are connecting them with your life. You should always be willing to give a helping hand.
I do not have normal office hours. I try to be “in” the community as much as possible. You will see me working wherever there is a spot to hold all my bags and paperwork. The Chamber offers a lot of opportunities for networking after hours, and I try to attend as many events as possible, so no day is really a normal day.
I don’t really sleep a lot, but I do cherish my early mornings with my daughter. I have always made breakfast for my children. My mom did it for me and my brother’s growing up so I do it for my kids. I know they are starting out the day on a positive note.
I think every day you have a new theme song. Sometimes you just need a pick-me-up, so you play your favorite song or album. All songs make you think of a time, person or place and I love that about music. There is never just one song!
My family is very close. We are gaining a son-in-law this week and he just adds joy and may I say FUN, to our family. The Cromwells are defiantly fun people, and we enjoy life, whatever is going on around us.
I want people to know that they should always be helping and giving to others. When I get on my soapbox I push my agenda of giving back. I start and end each day with prayer, not only for myself, but for others. I believe that each of us have been gifted great purpose. I pray that I can help others be encouraged to fulfill their purpose and that the Holy Spirit inspires them.
