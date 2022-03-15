Officer Dan Thomas is a patrol officer with the Celina Police Department. He is one of two officers selected to initiate a School Resource Officer program with Celina ISD.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I have been employed with the Celina Police Department since October 2015. I have been on Patrol for 6-and-a-half years and have been a part of the Special Response Team for approximately 4 years. This year I am one of two officers selected to help head up a new School Resource Officer program with Celina ISD, which has been extremely rewarding. I am blessed to be placed into a position where I can help impact our youth in a positive way with Law Enforcement. Before I was a police officer, I was in the automotive field for many years. I was a diesel technician for Ford while drag racing semi-professionally around the country for about 10 years, I also owned my own automotive high performance shop in Richardson for the Ford Mustang for 5 years.
How did you get in your line of work?
I can remember I always wanted to be a police officer since I was a little kid. I also had a passion for cars and ended up following a path in the auto industry for a while after I finished school. As I got older, I grew tired of being dirty all the time working on cars and the toll it takes on the body. In 2014, I decided to make a life change and follow what I wanted to do as a little kid, and I feel it is the best decision I have made to this day.
What made you want to get into law enforcement?
As a faith-based man, I am always eager to help others to the best of my ability with what gifts God has blessed me with. Although I can do that in daily life, as a police officer I am able to step into situations to help others in a capacity where others may not have the normal ability to.
What brought you to Celina?
This city is amazing. The people, the culture, the support and the community. I am excited to see how the city continues to grow. I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Saving someone’s life has to be number 1. I am placed in many positions where I can help others with many things but saving someone’s life has a reward that you hold close to the heart, and in my experience, cannot be outdone.
Are you a native Texan?
I was technically born in California, but my family moved to the DFW area when I was 3 months old. So the old cliché, I got here as quick as I could… yep that’s me.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Spending time with my grandparents. Hardworking, caring, giving people, they were always there for me.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Cheesecake Factory
What's your favorite movie?
Lately, I would say Free Burma Rangers. It is a documentary about a man who felt called by God to go directly into heavy conflict zones and save lives. The organization brings help, hope and love to people of all faiths and ethnicities in the conflict areas, shines a light on the actions of oppressors, stands with the oppressed and supports leaders and organizations committed to liberty, justice and service.
Tell our readers about your family.
My mother lives here, we are very close. I have a younger brother in New York, and a younger sister in Houston. I have a goofy dog named Cooper.
What are your hobbies?
I like to country dance on a pretty regular basis. I enjoy going to the gym about 4-5 times a week, shooting, and enjoy most outdoor activities… hiking, trails, etc...
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
A knife
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I was a race car driver. I still have the car.
