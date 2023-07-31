Allison Ginn has been a part of Celina since building her home here with her husband in 2018. Since then, she has been named principal of Celina ISD's Moore Middle School.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Allison Ginn. I was born in Wichita, Kansas, but have lived in Illinois, Michigan, Arizona, Venezuela and The Netherlands prior to Texas being my home since 2006 when I started my teaching and coaching career. My bachelor's degree is from the University of Kansas, my master's degree is from the University of North Texas, and I have my principal certification through Stephen F. Austin University. My husband, Sean and I, have two incredible girls. Ainsley Tate is a fifth grader, and Penelope Rose is a first grader. Both will be starting at Martin Elementary in August.
What brought you to Celina?
My husband and I built our dream home together in 2018 in Celina. We were attracted to the small-town feel of Celina that was full of community, support and shared values. We loved the events on the square, the beautiful land and the breathtaking sunsets. It was a nice change from our previous home.
Why did you want to become a part of Celina ISD?
I have always wanted to be a principal in the town in which I live. The idea of me and my girls being steps away from one another while getting to have a hand in shaping the future of Celina is an exciting time in my career. It doesn't hurt that my commute is eight minutes down Preston and that I now feel a part of the town in which I have lived for so many years.
What has been the best part about being the Moore Middle School principal so far?
Hands down...the community. From day one, people have poured into me, the staff and the students. When our community found out that I had two Celina shirts, I showed up the next day with a bag full to take home with me. When the community heard we needed popsicles for our incentive program the last week of school, we had freezers full of ice pops. The community makes me feel seen, heard and valued. I could not have asked for a better home.
What has been the most surprising part about being the Moore Middle School principal so far?
Getting to see our namesake, Mr. Moore, pull up while driving a bus route to and from Moore Middle School each day. When someone told me that story, I had to see it with my own eyes. On morning duty, I got a wave and off he went. That is an individual that has a Bobcat heart that I can only hope to make proud from day to day.
What are your hopes for the upcoming school year?
I hope that each student comes to school each day and feels like they belong. I want each student to be their authentic self and treat each other with kindness, love and compassion. I hope that our staff creates an environment where each student finds their voice, shares their why and learns about the life experiences of their peers. At the end of the day, I hope our students are able to impact the lives of each other, their families and our community in a positive way by being exemplary humans, emulating Bobcat Excellence.
In your opinion, what is the best way for the Celina community to get involved in supporting Moore Middle School this year?
Sign up to volunteer. We would love to have volunteers at morning or afternoon drop off. We would love to have volunteers to help in our libraries or make copies for our teachers. We invite our community to come eat lunch with our students and share stories about Celina or about their experiences. We welcome you, with open arms, any time you are willing and able. Please don't forget to complete a background check to volunteer with our students and staff. Email Mrs. Ginn at allisonginn@celinaisd.com when you are ready. More details are at tinyurl.com/mmnxmuyc.
What is a normal day like for you?
A normal day is never dull. It starts with walking the halls in the morning to check in with our teachers. Happy teachers, happy students. Then we are off to morning duty, which normally means carpool or greeting students at the door. My goal is to get into at least three classrooms a day to learn alongside students, support the efforts of our teachers and get a pulse on the overall climate of the building. Loving on students, redirecting behaviors, encouraging consistent effort, and celebrating small wins are the favorite parts of my day. Lunch is always on the go, if there is even lunch. And then before you know it, it's time to get our students off to their next adventure, whether that be home or after-school activities. I try to get as many hours of sleep as possible before we do it all over again, but the nighttime is when I try to respond to emails because I like to be fully present when humans are in the building.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love to travel, whenever possible. The mountains are peaceful and hold a special place in my heart. I can be found binge watching shows with my family. We also love to try new foods. I have recently fallen in love with hot pot, thanks to my adventurous husband and oldest daughter. Our entire family is obsessed with our two aussiedoodles, Sir Winston and Tilly Mae, as well as a new piece of our heart, our Moore Middle School Comfort Dog, Snow.
What is one fun fact that people should know about you?
One fun fact about me is that you may hear me speaking Spanish from time to time. I was a Spanish teacher and adore the Spanish language. I spent sixth through ninth grades in Caracas, Venezuela, so while my Spanish is not perfect, it allows me to communicate with many of our Bobcat families.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"This is Me" by Keala Settle from the Greatest Showman. This song reminds me to show up each day exactly as I am. I hope that students and staff see that in me and feel comfortable showing up each day, just as they are. Because we will love them and celebrate who they are meant to be. My favorite lyrics are "I am brave, I am who I'm meant to be, this is me..."
What do you want your legacy to be?
I can only hope that I leave a legacy that inspires others to be honest, to be authentic, to be good to oneself and others each day, to look at each challenge as an opportunity for innovation, and above all else, to live a happy life full of lots of love and laughter.
