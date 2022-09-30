The city of Celina on Friday confirmed with the Celina Record that a Costco is coming to the city.
A spokesperson with the city stated that there was an executed agreement with the big box retailer.
The store will be located at the southwest corner of Ownsby Parkway and Preston Road.
"We are thrilled that Costco chose Celina for their exciting new location in North Texas," stated Alexis Jackson, Executive Director of the Celina Economic Development Corporation. "This mixed-use development on Preston Road will be a highly sought after location for other retailers and small businesses, and we expect to announce other tenants in the very near future."
"By selecting Celina for their next store in the DFW metroplex, Costco has made an excellent decision, and I know our residents will benefit greatly from this decision," Celina Mayor Sean Terry stated. "I want to commend the tireless work of our EDC and city staff team whose efforts truly paid off with this exciting announcement."
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
