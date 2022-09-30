Costco celina map
Map provided by Rex Glendenning

The city of Celina on Friday confirmed with the Celina Record that a Costco is coming to the city. 

A spokesperson with the city stated that there was an executed agreement with the big box retailer. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

