Celina Fire Chief Mark Metdker presented Lifesaving Awards at the City Council Meeting on Tuesday to Firefighter/Paramedic Mike Rockne (Celina) and Captain Daniel Boyd (Denton) for providing life-saving first aid to a four-year-old boy who was underwater and unconscious.
Rockne and Boyd, who were both off-duty at the time, quickly jumped into action and used resuscitative actions to save the life of the young boy at a neighborhood pool on May 6. Members of the family were on hand for the award presentation and watched as the young boy presented the actual awards to Rockne and Boyd.
“I am so proud to celebrate these brave and heroic first responders who were attentive to a nearby crisis and leapt into action to save a life,” Celina Mayor Sean Terry said. “Our firefighters are such a special group of civil servants, and their immediate response of service and skill resulted in a happy ending to a horrific situation.”
After the firefighters received their awards, Celina Fire Chief Mark Metdker and members of the Celina Fire Department presented the young boy with personalized Celina Fire Department protective gear similar to what is used when responding to emergency calls.
“Our firefighters heroically and humbly save countless lives as part of their normal service," Metdker said. "The responsiveness of Boyd and Rockne while off-duty showed that these men not only work in a career of serving our community, but truly function out of a calling to help people."
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
