The woman at the top of the tower told Josh Armstrong not to look down.
He was, after all, about to travel down the side of the building on a tethering system.
"I looked down," he said. "It wasn’t that bad."
In fact, he wanted to go again.
After raising over $1,700 to support The Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas, the Celina Police detective was one of over 30 people to rappel down the side of a multi-story fire department training tower on Saturday.
That day, the Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas hosted an "Over the Edge" event as part of a fundraising effort to support its mission of helping child abuse victims. Participants had to raise at least $1,000 in order to rappel off the side of a six-story fire training building.
The center serves as a front-line response to reports of child sexual abuse in Denton and Wise counties, providing education, healing and justice services, according to the nonprofit's website. Kristen Howell, CEO of the center, said Saturday's event served as a way to celebrate the bravery of the children and adults who speak up and seek help.
She said the initiative raised just under $100,000. This was the first time the center held this type of event, and Howell said the Celina Police Department was one of the first to jump on board.
"We wanted this opportunity to celebrate our first responders who we know are brave, and we wanted the chance to have other people in the community step up and be brave for kids," she said.
Armstrong serves as a child crimes detective with the Celina Police Department. Due to Celina's placement in both Denton and Collin counties, he said, the department works with Children's Advocacy Centers in both Collin and Denton counties.
His goal was to raise $1,000 for the Saturday event, and according to the center's website, he ended up raising $1,770.
"The CAC, the staff of the CAC and the way they do all the different things they do for victims, it’s based off of charity and the community wanting to help kids, and so this is just a giant fundraiser to help us investigate more child abuse cases, whether that’s abuse or sexual assault or any of the crimes that children are subject to," he said. "We’ve got to have events like this and support for the CAC in order to further them and allow us to do our job better."
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
