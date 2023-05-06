The polls have closed, and early voting results have been released as May 6 election results are tabulated.
Early voting numbers released by Collin and Denton counties indicate an early lead for Ryan Tubbs in the race for Celina Mayor. Tubbs garnered 54% of early votes (899 votes) compared to the 45.9% (762 votes) gained by current mayor Sean Terry.
Here's a look at how other Celina election results look so far, per Collin County and Denton County early voting results. Election results are unofficial until canvassed. Stay tuned for final election results as they are reported.
Celina City Council
Early voting results indicate a lead for City Council Place 4 Incumbent Wendie Wigginton, who garnered 58.4% of the early votes (924 votes). Challenger KJ Clark gained 41.6% of the early votes (658 votes).
Celina ISD
Early voting numbers show a preliminary lead for Celina ISD Place 3 incumbent Jeff Gravley with 54.6% (615) of the votes compared to the 45.4% (512) for challenger Melissa Cromwell.
Early voting numbers show a preliminary lead for Jennifer Driver in the Place 4 race. Driver garnered 65.5% of the votes, or 715 votes, and opponent Vicky Hogue garnered 34.5% of the early votes, or 376 votes.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
