Celina City Hall

File photo

 Photo courtesy of city of Celina/Facebook

The polls have closed, and early voting results have been released as May 6 election results are tabulated.

Early voting numbers released by Collin and Denton counties indicate an early lead for Ryan Tubbs in the race for Celina Mayor. Tubbs garnered 54% of early votes (899 votes) compared to the 45.9% (762 votes) gained by current mayor Sean Terry. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments