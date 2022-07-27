Over the past year, the Celina Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has collaborated to develop a focused effort to attract small businesses and maintain the historical spirit of the city of Celina as the city continues to experience unprecedented growth. Beginning this fall, residents and visitors will notice the tagline “Hometown Spirit. Business Friendly.” on all materials used to recruit businesses to Celina.
“Growth is inevitable, and many large retail and corporate partners will naturally be attracted to Celina because of our frontage properties along Preston Road and the Dallas North Tollway,” said Celina EDC Executive Director Alexis Jackson. “Our desire is to strategically recruit and incentivize businesses that share our passion to maintain Celina’s hometown spirit, express a love for the values we share, and appreciate the matchless community support for local businesses that we have here.”
“Celina embodies the spirit of the deeply rooted traditions of our past while recognizing the reality of being the fastest growing city in North Texas,” said Celina EDC Board President Kyle Rose. “We wanted to capture the heart of a community that anchors the top of the Dallas North Tollway and that was named as the first Gigabit City in Texas but that still celebrates and holds true to the connections and values we have traditionally shared.”
The EDC’s adoption of “Hometown Spirit. Business Friendly” is its latest effort to intentionally attract businesses to Celina that prioritize the historical heart and values of the city. The EDC hosts an Annual Business Roundtable each Spring that provides a forum for leaders from around North Texas in the development, construction, architecture, and real estate industries to share ideas, tour the city, and hear reports of the expansion and development strategies of Celina. Also, they convene quarterly business networking meetings that give local business owners a chance to meet, share resources, learn about future development, and feel a connection to the city. The EDC also offers financial incentives to business that share a passion for this community. Nearly all the financial incentives given over that past five years have been distributed to small businesses.
