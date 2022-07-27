Celina file
By Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

Over the past year, the Celina Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has collaborated to develop a focused effort to attract small businesses and maintain the historical spirit of the city of Celina as the city continues to experience unprecedented growth. Beginning this fall, residents and visitors will notice the tagline “Hometown Spirit. Business Friendly.” on all materials used to recruit businesses to Celina.

“Growth is inevitable, and many large retail and corporate partners will naturally be attracted to Celina because of our frontage properties along Preston Road and the Dallas North Tollway,” said Celina EDC Executive Director Alexis Jackson. “Our desire is to strategically recruit and incentivize businesses that share our passion to maintain Celina’s hometown spirit, express a love for the values we share, and appreciate the matchless community support for local businesses that we have here.”

