 The Celina EDC announced three new members to their Board of Directors for the coming year. 

Allison Alvino, Daniel Gall, and Sandra Martinez were each appointed by the Celina City Council at the September city council meeting to serve a one-year term. These three new members join current chairman Kyle Rose and board member Clint Bissett, who each have one year remaining in their terms.

