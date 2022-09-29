The Celina EDC announced three new members to their Board of Directors for the coming year.
Allison Alvino, Daniel Gall, and Sandra Martinez were each appointed by the Celina City Council at the September city council meeting to serve a one-year term. These three new members join current chairman Kyle Rose and board member Clint Bissett, who each have one year remaining in their terms.
“I am thrilled to welcome these three new members to our Board of Directors,” said Alexis Jackson, Celina EDC executive director. “These are Celina residents who have all lived here for over five years and have invested their time and their lives into our community. Each of these board members are passionate about working hard to attract the right businesses in the right places with owners who share a love for Celina’s unique charm and our historic values.”
Allison Alvino has volunteered in partnerships with the City of Celina for over six years. She attended and completed the first class of the Celina Citizens Government Academy and immediately joined the Board of Adjustments. She holds a MBA in Forensic Accounting and Consumer Behavior Marketing.
Daniel Gall, Jr. and his family have lived in Celina for over five years. Three generations of his family now live in Celina, and he believes this gives him a vested interest here. Professionally, he has served as a senior leader making a career building new departments and managing change. With a passion for listening, he believes the city can navigate most effectively when we listen to and hear the opinions of our residents as we plan and grow forward.
Sandra Martinez is a business owner with a deep background in human resources and talent recruitment. She is passionate about business and is excited for the opportunity to help the EDC attract new, small businesses to Celina. Along with the larger businesses that will come to this community, she understands the importance of community support for all businesses as we grow.
The Celina EDC is governed by a five-member Board of Directors, appointed by the Celina City Council. The EDC was established in 1979 and funded by a half-cent City sales tax for economic development.
The mission of the Celina EDC is to expand the local tax base, creating a diversified, vibrant and sustainable economy enhancing the quality of life for residents and the business community.
