The Celina Economic Development Corporation is looking to create a platform to inspire and support local young entrepreneurs.
For Celina EDC Executive Director Alexis Jackson, the story starts with Lily’s Card Shop, a business run by local young entrepreneur Lily Garrett.
“I think it’s so special when kids or school-age kids, children, young kids, get involved at that level with helping their community, because that just has so many effects,” Jackson said. “It affects all of us. And from the economic development side of things, we talk a lot about community and community spirit, and our hope is that a school-age entrepreneur participates in the event, goes off to college and comes back to start their business.”
She added that the market also hosts another local young entrepreneur, Jada Bible, a student who sells her candles at the Friday Night Market.
“So we already have two young entrepreneur vendors,” Jackson said, “what I wanted to do with this event is really highlight them and get a group of them together so that there was more impact and more visibility for them.”
As a result, the Celina Economic Development Corporation has partnered with 10 school-age entrepreneurs to host an event at the Oct. 14 Friday Night Market that will allow the young vendors to experience selling their products at the city’s monthly event. This month’s market will include a young entrepreneurs zone under the pavilion in the downtown square.
The 10 vendors represent a mix of product types, including candles, jewelry, bath bombs, ID bracelets, juice snacks, artwork and more.
The announcement of the event comes after the EDC gave out a call for applications seeking young entrepreneurs in the area.
“We thought it was just really special that we did a call for applications, we were introduced to a really phenomenal list of young entrepreneurs that were already in Celina,” Jackson said. “I had no idea how many there would be.”
Jackson said having a spot at the Friday Night Market will provide visibility for the participating young entrepreneurs.
“I hope as a result of this, that young entrepreneurs are inspired and feel supported so that they maybe become a permanent vendor,” she said.
The hope is to turn the program into an annual event through the market, Jackson said.
“I think this is just the first step in seeing what the response with the community is, and then we can grow it based on that,” she said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.