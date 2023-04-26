Celina EDC roundtable1.jpeg

Alexis Jackson, executive director of the Celina Economic Development Corporation, welcomes more than 300 attendees at the 4th annual Celina EDC Business Roundtable on Tuesday morning, April 25, at the Celina ISD Athletics Complex.

It was a packed house at the 4th annual Celina Economic Development Corporation Business Roundtable event Tuesday, April 25, at the Celina Bobcats Athletic Complex.

Outside the complex, the more than 300 people in attendance had a bird's eye view of Bobcat Stadium where dreams come true for high school athletes in orange and white.

Attendees at the Celina EDC Business Roundtable get an up-close look at a presentation.
Celina City Manager Jason Laumer gives an update on city operations at the Celina EDC Business Roundtable event. After the morning sessions of presentations and discussions, many in attendance all took a bus tour around town, visiting several new and ongoing projects in the city.
One of the discussions during the morning sessions of the Celina EDC Business Roundtable was on the topic of transportation, featuring panelists Clarence Daugherty, director of engineering with Collin County; Kelly Johnson, senior manager of project development with NTTA; Travis Campbell, director of transportation, planning and development with TxDOT; and Tina Massey, director of transportation and engineering with Denton County.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

