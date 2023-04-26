It was a packed house at the 4th annual Celina Economic Development Corporation Business Roundtable event Tuesday, April 25, at the Celina Bobcats Athletic Complex.
Outside the complex, the more than 300 people in attendance had a bird's eye view of Bobcat Stadium where dreams come true for high school athletes in orange and white.
Inside the large meeting room of the complex, Celina leaders shared how the city continues to score economic touchdowns as more new rooftops, retail spaces, big box stores, transportation upgrades and more are planned for Celina in the years to come.
As of the latest 2023 stats, the population of Celina in the city limits is 33,054 with a service area population of 41,213. It is estimated that the population of the city and service area in 2027 will be 53,706 and 70,316, respectively, according to data shared by the Celina EDC.
Here are some more numbers to know shared at the meeting:
- 78: The size of the city of Celina in square miles.
- 350,000: The estimated build-out population of Celina.
- 10: The length in miles of both the Dallas North Tollway (when extension is completed) and Preston Road frontage.
- $126,474: The median household income in Celina.
- 37: The median age of residents in the city.
- $576,960: The average home value in the city limits.
- 535: The number of single family home permits issued.
- 117%: From 2017-2022, this is the percentage that the Celina EDC has helped increase sales tax for the city.
- $7,358,174: Total sales tax revenue in 2022 — a growth of 21% over prior year in Celina.
So, how does that growth compare to nearby cities? Only Frisco stands above Celina in year-over-year sales tax growth when comparing 2022 to 2021 numbers. Frisco's sales tax revenue grew 23.9% percent in that timeframe. Trailing Frisco and Celina were Sachse (18.9%), Forney (14.9%) and Prosper (13.8%) in sales tax growth in 2022 over 2021.
The Celina EDC reported that 25 new businesses opened in 2022, and 160 new jobs were created. There was a total of $10 million in new capital investment in the city, the EDC reported.
Nine businesses received Celina EDC incentive agreements, seven of the nine were "small or locally owned" businesses, according to the EDC.
The nine businesses were:
- Joe East/A1Locksmith/Browning Safes
- Swirls Bakery
- Burger Fixins
- Shades of Green
- Costco
- Villages at Ownsby (Costco)
- Creeks Retail
- 3-D Dance Studio
- Legacy Bagels
New businesses in progress in the city, according to the EDC are:
- Granny's Sweeties Bakery (downtown)
- Mangiamo Italian Market & Deli (downtown)
- Silos in Celina (downtown)
- Swirls Bakery (downtown)
- Airmax (Sunset)
- A1 Locksmith and Browning Safes (Preston)
- First State Bank (Preston)
- 7-11 convenience stores and gas stations (Tollway and Preston)
- Smitty's Car Wash (Preston)
- Pinnancle Montessori (Preston)
- Monarch Veterinary Clinic (Carter Ranch)
At the intersection of Preston and Frontier, the following new businesses are in progress:
- Brakes Plus
- Starbucks
- Metro Express Car Wash
- McDonald's
- Whataburger
- Discount Tire
Commercial projects in Celina currently in progress are:
- Swig restaurant
- Sharkey's
- Daylight Donuts
- Dr. Thomas Fowler, allergist
- Dr. My Pham, pediatric dentist
- Which Wich and Paciugo
- Aqua Kids
- Blossom Pediatric Dentistry
- Eat Talk Therapy
- PPV: People, Pets and Vets
- Feng Cha Restaurant
- Prosper Solar
- Prosper North Animal Medical Center
- Gideon Math and Reading
Along the Frontier and Tollway intersection, the following commerical projects are in progress:
- Gas station
- Big box retailers
- Hotel and conference center
