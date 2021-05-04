The city of Celina is marking National Economic Development Week, May 9-15 to celebrate the contributions of positive economic development and explain the role of the Celina Economic Development Corporation (EDC). The work of the Celina EDC includes stewardship of:
- Policies that government undertakes to meet broad economic objectives, including inflation control, high employment and sustainable growth.
- Policies and programs to provide services such as building highways, managing parks and providing medical access to the disadvantaged.
- Policies and programs explicitly directed at improving the business climate through specific efforts, business finance, marketing, neighborhood development, business retention and expansion, technology transfer, real estate development and others.
“As the fastest growing city in North Texas, we are excited to participate in National Economic Development Week,” said Alexis Jackson, director of Economic Development in Celina. “Our goal is to share our unique story of growth and success, so that other cities may navigate successfully as they grow.”
Now in its sixth year, National Economic Development Week was created by the International Economic Development Council, the largest professional membership organization for economic developers, in 2016 to recognize the unique role that economic development has in creating vibrant communities with strong economies. Over the span of five years, more than 450 campaigns have been created throughout the United States and Canada, creating millions of impressions, hundreds of news stories, blog entries, videos, events and other activities. Cities, counties and states recognized the week in past years through official proclamations, local community events and informational campaigns online and through social media.
The Celina EDC is governed by a five-member Board of Directors, appointed by the Celina City Council. Established in 1979 and funded by ½ cent City sales tax for economic development, the EDC is charged with attracting and retaining new commercial businesses, new tourism opportunities, and new jobs to Celina.
