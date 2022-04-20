After raising nearly $100,000 profit at its recent Denim and Diamonds Dinner and Auction, the Celina Education Foundation today announced a gift of $50,000 in funds to be used for special projects that will further equip students and educators. The check was presented to Celina ISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau at an April 12th board meeting of the Foundation.
“We have tremendous support from the Celina Education Foundation,” commented Dr. Maglisceau. “This donation directly impacts instruction in every classroom, ultimately providing our teachers the resources necessary for planning high-quality, engaging lessons.”
Programs provided by the Celina Education Foundation gift include online assessment resources/online curriculum resources, curriculum guides, Lead4ward (a tool that allows teachers to sort and review data from local and state assessments), a variety of Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) resources through Region 10, which provides Celina ISD’s curriculum, and a TEKS testing bank that will provide teachers with content-specific assessment guides aligned with state standards.
“The Celina Education Foundation works tirelessly to make sure every student and educator in our district has access to the greatest educational resources,” said Celina Education Foundation President Jennifer Thomas. “From the funds generated through the generous supporters of the Foundation, we are able to underwrite programming that will equip our educators with the finest teaching materials and technology available without having to spend precious district resources to obtain them.”
The Celina Education Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit charitable organization created for the benefit of the Celina Independent School District that provides funding not allocated by tax dollars. CEF passionately promotes student academic improvement and provides funding for various district initiatives, teacher grants and scholarships for graduating seniors.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
