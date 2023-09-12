Beware of of the square.jpg

Celina's signature Beware! of the Square event transforms the city's historic downtown square into a Halloween wonderland. 

On a fateful October night, the downtown Celina Square will come alive with a collection of costumed kiddos.

The city is slated to host its annual Beware! of the Square event from 4-9 p.m. Oct. 28. The event will feature a large-scale trick-or-treating event complete with booths and vendors handing out thousands of pieces of candy.

