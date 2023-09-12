On a fateful October night, the downtown Celina Square will come alive with a collection of costumed kiddos.
The city is slated to host its annual Beware! of the Square event from 4-9 p.m. Oct. 28. The event will feature a large-scale trick-or-treating event complete with booths and vendors handing out thousands of pieces of candy.
The event will also include a haunted house, pumpkin painting activity, a kids zone, food vendors and plenty of photo opportunities.
This year, the event will include a new feature: rather than a movie night, this year’s Beware! of the Square event will feature entertainment including a DJ and live performers.
While the city does host a regular Movie on the Square event on other nights, the goal this year is to bring a live element to the Beware! Of the Square event, said Joe Monaco, marketing and communications director with the city of Celina.
“It’s something you don’t see every day,” Monaco said, later adding, “It’s just that live element in those live shows that kind of really set us apart from other trick or treating events.”
The event is a signature one for Celina, which was named the Halloween capital of North Texas by Collin County Judge Chris Hill in 2021 in light of the ever-growing event.
Monaco said the event is expected to draw 5,000 to 6,000 attendees. He said the city is seeing more attendees from outside Celina who are taking part in city events.
Celina has a kaleidoscope of events that each transform the downtown square into an active community center. That includes monthly happenings like the Friday Night Market as well as annual events like Christmas on the Square.
“You’re seeing more and more people coming from the outside,” Monaco said. “I think we’ve grown all of the events to a must-attend event.”
