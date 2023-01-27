Justin Beamis feature.jpg

Celina Fire Capt. Justin Beamis (center) was recognized at a recent Celina City Council meeting. 

 Courtesy of city of Celina / Facebook

One Celina firefighter is finding a new way to support first responders in a growing city.

During a Tuesday, Jan. 10 city council meeting, Celina Fire Capt. Justin Beamis got a standing ovation — he had recently graduated from the Managing Officer Program through the National Fire Academy. He is one of 132 fire officers from Texas who have the certification, and he was one of 125 selected out of 500 applicants from across the country.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

