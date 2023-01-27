One Celina firefighter is finding a new way to support first responders in a growing city.
During a Tuesday, Jan. 10 city council meeting, Celina Fire Capt. Justin Beamis got a standing ovation — he had recently graduated from the Managing Officer Program through the National Fire Academy. He is one of 132 fire officers from Texas who have the certification, and he was one of 125 selected out of 500 applicants from across the country.
The program entailed instruction on leadership, firefighter and community safety, modern training and analytical decision-making tools, the Celina Fire Department stated, adding that students also gain insight into national response planning and incident management.
For Beamis, who had recently obtained his master's degree, undergoing the program was a personal challenge.
“I want to keep continuing on, not just for myself but for the legacy I want to leave my kids,” he said. “I want them to know that no dream is impossible. I’m going to keep pursuing everything that I can, and every goal that I’m going to strive for. I’m going to try my best to achieve, and I want that to be instilled in them. Especially in education. I think education is extremely important.”
Beamis kicked off the program in around 2018, traveling to Emmitsburg, Maryland for multiple stints of taking courses. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beamis was able to finish out that portion of the program and begin the next phase: developing a capstone project that will tie in to Celina FD operations.
“If we’re going to take the next step towards a larger department as Celina’s growing, we need to have certain pieces in place,” Beamis said. “And so one of the things I saw missing was a driver development program and an officer development program. And so I wanted to task myself, because the next problem we’re going to have is having that company officer role. We want to make sure that we have company officers that are going to lead us into the next stations, and lead us into the next generation.”
With multiple young firefighters coming to the department, Beamis said they are likely to promote more rapidly than they would at another department.
“And so we needed to develop a program that meets this rising demand in company officers but also brings the traditions and the values that we expect of a company officer to operate as a Celina firefighter in that capacity,” Beamis said.
As a result, Beamis began developing a program from scratch focused on developing company officers. The program will eventually lead into a driver development program too, he added. The program is currently in the works and is expected to be launched either this year or next year, he said.
For Beamis, taking part in the Managing Officer Program was also a chance to get perspective from other fire department officials outside of Celina and Texas.
“I get to understand maybe where we’re headed based upon other departments and where their trajectory is — are we on a similar trajectory? And if we are, how do we avoid whatever problems they encountered, or how do we build off of what they’ve done?” Beamis said. “And so I think it allows me to have those kind of conversations with some of these guys across the country that are phenomenal individuals within their department.”
Beamis credited his family with supporting him through the process, adding that there were missed birthdays and sacrifices made as he pursued the goal.
“Because when they give you your time frame, you have to book it that time or you can get pushed back to the next year,” Beamis said. “We were trying to get this program done, especially after COVID, and so we had to make some tough decisions, and my family sacrificed a significant amount of time with me to try to fulfill this dream. So I just wanted to give them praise and thanks for supporting me through this entire process, because I wouldn’t have done it without them. It would have been impossible.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
