The Celina Fire Department has added three firefighters to its ranks.
Brian Stroven, Paul Schurr and Mike Rockne are the newest members of the Celina Fire Department.
“We’re just so honored to have these three guys,” Assistant Fire Chief Eric Everson said at a March 15 Celina City Council meeting. “These three gentlemen represent over 50 years in the fire service that we were able to incorporate into our Celina Fire Department family. We’re so blessed to have them.”
Brian Stroven
Brian Stroven got his start in fire service in 1989 in Spring Tx as a volunteer junior firefighter. Stroven put himself through fire academy and EMT school outside of Houston after graduation. He continued to volunteer and stay in good standing during and after graduation while working in oilfield and jobs. He received firefighter of the year in 1999.
Stroven came to Celina Fire department from a 20-year career with Plano Fire-Rescue. From Plano Fire-Rescue, he has received public educator of the year, Paramedic of the year, Chief special recognition and a medal of valor. Stroven currently holds a certification of advanced firefighter and paramedic.
He has been married for 22 years and has 5 kids. He enjoys hunting, fishing and all family type events.
Paul Schurr
Paul Schurr has joined the Celina Fire Department after a 25-year career with Allen and Fairview. Schurr is also an instructor in Fire Science with Collin College.
Schurr is a graduate of Dallas Baptist University and holds many fire certifications including Master Firefighter. He is married to Allison and has three children.
Schurr was born in Illinois and grew up in Plano. He is married to Allison and has three children. Their family is active at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen where Allison is the assistant director of Creek Kid’s Daycare.
Mike Rockne
Mike Rockne grew up in the Lewisville-Flower Mound area.
After graduating from high school in 2006, Rockne attended Texas Tech University where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in 2010. He has been in the fire service for 10 years and was first hired by the Dallas Fire Department in 2011.
After four years in Dallas, Rockne decided he wanted to challenge himself by becoming triple-certified (Fire, EMS, and Police) and was hired by the Highland Park Department of Public Safety, where he served for six years as a Public Safety Officer. He also served as a department training coordinator and administrative officer.
During his tenure at Highland Park, Rockne earned his Master’s degree from Southern Methodist University in Dispute Resolution & Conflict Management. He holds an Advanced Firefighter Certification as well as Instructor and Inspector certifications from the Texas Commission on Fire Prevention. He is a Licensed Paramedic and holds an Advanced Peace Officer License from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
Mike and his wife Shannon have been married for six years this July. They have one son. The Rockne family recently moved to Celina this past December. They live in Light Farms and love the family oriented values of the community and the city.
Outside of the firehouse, Mike can be found in the kitchen or on the golf course. Food and fellowship is how he tries to show his love for his family and fellow firemen. Mike is also a diehard Notre Dame fan and is the “self-proclaimed” biggest Fighting Irish fan this side of the Mississippi.
