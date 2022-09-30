Celina fire file

The City of Celina announced on Friday that the Celina Fire Department is the recipient of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant in the amount of $3,656,691.

The SAFER Grant will allow the city of Celina to fully fund the salaries and benefits of 12 firefighters over the next three years. In addition, the SAFER Grant will assist the Celina Fire Department, which broke ground in September on Celina Fire Station No. 3 in Sutton Fields, in meeting the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1710 standards for adequate staffing. The grant also allows the City to continue to build upon its 2022 – 2024 Strategic Plan goal to “Be the City Built on Public Safety.”

