The City of Celina announced on Friday that the Celina Fire Department is the recipient of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant in the amount of $3,656,691.
The SAFER Grant will allow the city of Celina to fully fund the salaries and benefits of 12 firefighters over the next three years. In addition, the SAFER Grant will assist the Celina Fire Department, which broke ground in September on Celina Fire Station No. 3 in Sutton Fields, in meeting the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1710 standards for adequate staffing. The grant also allows the City to continue to build upon its 2022 – 2024 Strategic Plan goal to “Be the City Built on Public Safety.”
“I am thrilled to celebrate the generous grant received by our Celina Fire Department,” said Celina Mayor Sean Terry. “As Celina continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, our fire services and personnel must also grow. This grant will generously meet the acute needs of our department, which will yield greater public safety for our community.”
“I am so proud of the men and women who serve in the Celina Fire Department,” said Celina Fire Chief Mark Metdker. “This application process and our department’s selection is a direct result of the tireless work and service that we provide our community each day. As Celina continues to grow and our emergency response needs increase, this grant provides resources that will expand our department personnel and capabilities.”
The purpose of the SAFER Program is to award grants directly to eligible fire departments to assist with their staffing and deployment capabilities to better respond to emergencies. Using a competitive process that is informed by fire service subject-matter experts, grants are awarded to applicants whose requests best address the priorities of the SAFER Program.
SAFER Program applications are reviewed through a multi-phase process. All complete and eligible applications are electronically pre-scored and ranked based on the substance of the application relative to the established funding priorities. Applications then undergo further evaluation by a peer review panel comprised of individuals from the fire service and volunteer firefighter interest organizations.
