Fire and emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious fire involving multiple homes in the Bluewood subdivision in Celina.

According to eyewitness reports, the fire started involving two new home builds and spread to two other new builds that were near completion. 

The homes were located on Field Street per eyewitness reports. The fire spread and burned fences and yards of homes in the Carter Ranch Subdivision along Old Stables Drive, per reports. 

The fire also spread to the property of the new Collin College Celina campus, eyewitnesses reported.

The Celina Record will have updates when available. 

