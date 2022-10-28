Tim Bilderback was on duty at a Celina fire station when he started getting some phone calls.
It was late March 2022, and an ominous-looking storm had been approaching. His wife had called earlier from their home in Sherwood Shores and said she and the family would be waiting it out in the cellar.
Eventually, a call came in to his phone with reports of a house collapse, trapped person in the Sherwood Shores area. A tornado had just gone through, and Bilderback, who also serves as volunteer fire chief at his hometown fire department in Sherwood Shores, was being called in response.
Soon, other calls started rolling in. The volunteer assistant chief in Sherwood Shores called Bilderback, saying he couldn’t see the road or surrounding houses.
“We got hit by a tornado,” he told Bilderback.
While Bilderback was still on duty as a firefighter/paramedic in Celina, he worked to coordinate a response in his hometown, calling for mutual aid from nearby departments who could help. He made a phone call to the chief in Whitesboro, who said he could take command until Bilderback was able to come home.
Bilderback has served as the volunteer fire chief in Sherwood Shores for about 10 years. He’s been with the department itself for 15.
When Bilderback got home, a days-long response effort continued. That included transporting patients to get help, working to assess homes for damage, helping those who were injured or who needed other types of help.
It was around that time that Stephanie Chandler, the CEO of United Way of Grayson County, began working with Bilderback during the response.
“For six months straight, we worked out there, every week, and he was always available, he always helped me, we did long-term recovery and then donation management,” Chandler said.
Usually the decision of who gets the Community Leader of the Year award involves whittling down from a list of about 25 names, she said. This time around, it was a two-minute conversation.
“He is this constant, steady, reassuring human,” Chandler said. “People were at their worst. This was bad, and the area that it hit was primarily people with no insurance, and they were devastated. And they all knew him. Like, the whole community knew him. I mean in months, (I) couldn’t find one person who didn’t respect him and just have wonderful things to say about him.”
As a result, when United Way of Grayson County met to decide on who to designate as “Community Leader of the Year,” the answer was straightforward. The award, given during the organization’s annual gala, recognizes a community member who has gone above and beyond to help the community.
Bilderback accepted the award at the recent event, but for him, it’s not about doing the job for any award. It’s about helping people.
“It’s the same way out here,” he says at Fire Station 2 in Celina. “I’d love to be here if I wasn’t paid,” he added, laughing. “So I just love doing what I do. I love helping people and doing the job that we’ve been trained to do. So for me it’s just taking training that I’ve had and using it at home as well.”
Bilderback also has extensive family history in Celina.
“It’s pretty cool to be down here where all my family used to be at,” he said. “I won’t go anywhere else. But the experiences and training I’ve had working as a…with paid department really has helped me there as well as being a volunteer, learning things and different activities and equipment and stuff, so. I just feel like to me it’s just giving back.”
The Celina Fire Department recently celebrated Bilderback’s award in a social media post.
“We are very fortunate to have servant leaders such as Tim, who not only serve the Celina community while on shift, but take care of our neighbors during time off,” the department stated.
“I think he is one of those unrecognized heroes that just is going to go so far professionally,” Chandler said. “I mean, he’ll go as far as he ever wants to go. But the level that he gave and gives back to all of our communities is just…I can’t think of anyone who does what he does and gives as much as he does,” Chandler said.
