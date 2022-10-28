Bilderback2.jpg
Courtesy of Celina Fire Department / Facebook

Tim Bilderback was on duty at a Celina fire station when he started getting some phone calls.

It was late March 2022, and an ominous-looking storm had been approaching. His wife had called earlier from their home in Sherwood Shores and said she and the family would be waiting it out in the cellar.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments