Celina firefighters responded to a grass fire Friday night north of the Mustang Lakes area.
Justin Beamis, public information officer with the department, said the call for the fire, located at Farm-to-Market 2478 and Brinkman Ranch Road, came in at around 8:45 p.m. The fire was declared “under control” at 9:07 p.m. and then declared “out” at 9:17 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
