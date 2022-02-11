Celina grass fire
Courtesy of Jared Starkey

Celina firefighters responded to a grass fire Friday night north of the Mustang Lakes area. 

Justin Beamis, public information officer with the department, said the call for the fire, located at Farm-to-Market 2478 and Brinkman Ranch Road, came in at around 8:45 p.m. The fire was declared “under control” at 9:07 p.m. and then declared “out” at 9:17 p.m. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

