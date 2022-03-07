The Celina Professional Firefighters Association 5153 and Neighbors United will partner to host its inaugural #WalkForTheRed140 fundraising event on Thursday at the historic Celina Downtown Square.
#WalkForTheRed140 is a four-day 140-mile walking event that was created to bring awareness and support firefighters who are battling cancer or have lost their lives to the disease. Neighbors United, a grassroots organization that assists families dealing with terminal illness, death in the family, or those affected by house fires, started the event in 2019 after cancer was named the leading cause of death for firefighters.
“The WalkForTheRed140 is about standing up for your brothers and sisters currently fighting or who have fought the No. 1 enemy of the fire service – cancer," the association stated. "The Walk is to help activate and put in motion awareness and support towards the fight against cancer. Firefighters Joe Warne and Jared Beshears are the ones spearheading the movement, and they deserve a lot of praise and credit for helping to fight this disease. Celina Professional Firefighters Association 5153, Celina Fire Department, and City of Celina are humbled that we are able to support the Walk and help those who are battling cancer. Celina stands for serving others and believes in standing up for something bigger than ourselves."
Celina Mayor Sean Terry will kick off the event at 7:45 a.m. with a special message, and he will be joined by members of Celina Fire Department, Celina Professional Firefighters Association 5153, and other local fire departments. A check will be presented to five families of firefighters who have been affected by cancer.
Following the ceremony, the firefighters will begin their journey of a 36-mile walk in full bunker gear to Whitesboro on the first day. The entire event will last four days with the firefighters covering 140 miles before reaching their final destination of Plano Station 1 on Sunday.
For more information on the #WalkForTheRed140, visit wedontjudge.org. Donations for the fundraising event can be made at wedontjudge.org/donate/.
