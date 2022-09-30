Celina cheerleader lemonade stand

Around cheering on their team on Sept. 24, Celina's Third Grade Pee Wee Cheer squad worked to raise funds for their lemonade stand to support Alex's Lemonade Stand, a nonprofit that has become one of the top funders for pediatric cancer in the U.S. and Canada. 

 

 Courtesy of Jenn Rojas

On a Saturday morning, Sept. 24, Old Celina Park was jam-packed with child athletes, parents and one lemonade stand that was looking to make a difference. 

Around cheering on their team that day, Celina’s Third Grade Pee Wee Cheer squad worked to raise funds for their lemonade stand to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a nonprofit that has become one of the top funders for pediatric cancer in the U.S. and Canada. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

