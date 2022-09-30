Around cheering on their team on Sept. 24, Celina’s Third Grade Pee Wee Cheer squad worked to raise funds for their lemonade stand to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a nonprofit that has become one of the top funders for pediatric cancer in the U.S. and Canada.
On a Saturday morning, Sept. 24, Old Celina Park was jam-packed with child athletes, parents and one lemonade stand that was looking to make a difference.
Around cheering on their team that day, Celina’s Third Grade Pee Wee Cheer squad worked to raise funds for their lemonade stand to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a nonprofit that has become one of the top funders for pediatric cancer in the U.S. and Canada.
The Celina squad’s initiative comes roughly one year after the squad hosted one of its October fundraisers for breast cancer awareness last year. At the time, one mother asked squad Coach Jenn Rojas why there wasn’t a similar initiative in September for childhood cancer.
“That’s a great question. I don’t know,” Rojas recalled responding. “I don’t see a reason why we can’t.”
The mother’s daughter was a childhood cancer survivor, Rojas said,
“And I said, ‘Okay. We’ll do it next year. No problem. Done.’”
In preparation, Rojas enlisted the help of local Celina businesses: Brookshires donated lemonade, Tender Smokehouse donated cups and Celina Drug paid for ice.
“So we were able to get all of that donated to where all of our funds were directly going to the foundation,” Rojas said. “It was amazing.”
In total, the stand raised over $800. In addition, Rojas said her company agreed to match 50% of funds raised, meaning the amount donated will be about $1,200.
“We had people come back before their games, after their games, and so many people said, ‘Thank you for doing this,’” Rojas said. “We had a few people that stopped by just to take a picture because they knew someone who was impacted and they recognized the foundation. We had current fighters working the lemonade stand for us that volunteered to work, we had current survivors that were there working.”
In addition, Celina’s Third Grade Cheerleaders were on site in uniform sporting megaphones and gold bows (the international awareness symbol for childhood cancer) to tout support for the stand. For Rojas, the experience was also a chance for the third grade cheerleaders to give back to a cause that affected children their own age.
“It’s showing that, as cheerleaders, they represent something,” Rojas said. “They look up to the high school cheerleaders, they see them in the community, and Celina Pee Wee Cheer has always kind of geared toward getting these girls ready for middle school and high school cheer, but so many things that middle school and high school does is give back. They’re always at events, they represent Celina, they bring the school spirit anywhere they go. So I was thinking ‘Well, we can do that at this age and learn to give back.’”
Rojas said there are plans to make the fundraiser an annual effort.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.