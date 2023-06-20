Wilson Creek Park master plan 1

The vision for Celina’s “next big park” is coming into sharper focus.

Following months of preparation including site visits, gathering community input and creating alternative concept designs, the Celina City Council on June 13 got a look at a proposed final master plan for Wilson Creek Park. The park, slated to be located at the corner of future Sunset Boulevard and Roseland Parkway, will span approximately 100 acres.

Wilson Creek Park master plan 4
Wilson Creek Park master plan 2
Wilson Creek Park master plan 3

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

