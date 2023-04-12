On Tuesday, Celina got a preliminary look at a proposed hotel and convention center site that could come to the northwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Frontier Parkway.
Tuesday’s regular Celina City Council meeting agenda included a discussion about the proposed project. The proposed project, dubbed “Celina Gateway,” would include an upscale full-service hotel and conference center and a multifamily development, according to a Tuesday presentation by Tim Nystrom of Newstream Capital Partners
According to the presentation, Newstream has entered into a venture with Tom Mosey Properties for the acquisition and development of a total of 8.3 acres. The project would be split with 3.8 acres for the hotel site and 5.4 acres for the multifamily site. The proposed hotel would comprise approximately 135 rooms and an 8,000-10,000-square-foot conference center.
Nystrom said the project is proposing a Courtyard by Marriott hotel for the site.
“The proposed Courtyard by Marriott in Celina will have great full-service hotel amenities,” the presentation stated, listing such items as a lobby bar and lounge, a fitness center, meeting space, pedestrian walking trails and an outdoor living space with a pool, lounging areas, fire pits and a high-end grill area.
The land in question is zoned for a mix of residential and nonresidential uses with a minimum of 30% of the acreage for retail, a minimum of 30% for office and a maximum of 300 dwelling units total for multifamily development, according to the presentation.
Newstream’s proposal includes amending the current planned development to allow for a blend of multifamily units with a full-service hotel and conference center “in partnership with the city of Celina.”
“This would be the city’s first hotel and the developer has engaged in discussions for a partnership with the city under a 380 agreement for inclusion of an approximate 8,000-10,000 (square-foot) conference center,” the presentation states.
The proposed multifamily component would specify an urban living use instead of general multifamily zoning, according to the presentation.
“This MF-3 tract would be Celina’s first urban, wrapped product, helping prove up the Celina market to lenders,” the Newstream presentation stated.
The proposal also includes removing requirements for the multifamily component to have integrated retail or office uses.
“As we look at all the development right there on that intersection and around us that has a lot of opportunity right now for great retail development, we don’t see this as the prime location for integrated retail for quite a long time,” Nystrom said. “And so we’re looking to propose to replace that with a great hotel and conference center for Celina."
The item served as a discussion for the April 11 city council meeting. The project is slated to go through the city’s zoning process, which would include going before the Celina Planning and Zoning Commission and the Celina City Council for final approval.
See the presented visuals here:
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
