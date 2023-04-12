On Tuesday, Celina got a preliminary look at a proposed hotel and convention center site that could come to the northwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Frontier Parkway.

Tuesday’s regular Celina City Council meeting agenda included a discussion about the proposed project. The proposed project, dubbed “Celina Gateway,” would include an upscale full-service hotel and conference center and a multifamily development, according to a Tuesday presentation by Tim Nystrom of Newstream Capital Partners

A map shows the general location of the proposed Celina Gateway project at the northwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Frontier Parkway. 
A conceptual rendering for the proposed Celina Gateway project at the northwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Frontier Parkway was presented on Tuesday.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

