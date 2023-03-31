The road construction in front of Celina City Council chambers was a fitting exhibit for the city’s first town hall meeting of 2023.
As Celina residents approached the chambers for a town hall meeting focused on city streets, there was no missing the work underway on Colorado Street — the project marks phase one of a downtown inner loop project slated to update downtown Celina’s streets, walkways and parking infrastructure. It was also a hallmark of the work being done now as Celina looks ahead to its future.
“The whole idea is as we grow, we want to continue to have the downtown as the heart and soul, the center of the city,” Celina City Manager Jason Laumer said during the city’s first town hall meeting of 2023, which was focused on streets. The presentation included visioning and updates regarding Celina’s downtown area.
Work began on phase one of the inner loop project in June 2022 and is slated for a December 2023 completion date. Laumer said Phase 2 would likely include work on parts of Ohio and Pecan streets and would coincide with work on Celina’s square.
The inner loop improvements include enhancements like pavers, landscaping, lighting and parking, as well as water, wastewater and stormwater enhancements, according to the presentation.
Laumer said the vision for the inner loop project includes providing one lane for traffic and another multipurpose lanes for bikes, scooters or possibly golf carts.The vision also includes providing back-in angled parking along the street, which Laumer said is safer and gives drivers more visibility when exiting.
During the meeting, Laumer said design work was set to begin soon on expansion of the downtown square. An older plan presented Thursday showed such elements as enlarged and enhanced civic space, community gathering space, a water feature and space for small and large events. Laumer said the design process for the square expansion will include community input opportunities.
“We want to hear what you have to say, what you think it should be,” he told town hall attendees.
The planning comes as part of a greater vision for Celina’s downtown that includes building a new three-story library and administration building on Colorado Street next door to the current Celina City Council Chambers building. Construction on the building is slated to begin in late 2024 or 2025. The building would also come with a parking garage.
Thursday’s presentation included a rundown of capital improvement plan projects that are under construction, under design or that have been completed in the downtown area.
Completed projects include drainage and concrete improvements at Cedar Street and part of Utah Drive, drainage improvements on Maryland Street, asphalt improvements on Kentucky Drive, asphalt improvements on west Main Street, asphalt improvements on South Arizona Drive and parking lot paving.
Projects under construction include work on Colorado Drive and Beech Street as part of the inner loop project, work on Oklahoma Drive northeast from Malone Street; concrete and drainage improvements on parts of Arizona and Colorado drives andconstruction on Celina’s new senior center.
Projects in the design phase include work on North Florida Drive, North Oklahoma Drive, the intersection of Maple Street and Ohio Drive, New Mexico Drive, Oak Street, Arkansas Drive and Sunset Boulevard.
