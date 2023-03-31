Downtown Celina 1

A concept plan presented Thursday shows the vision for downtown Celina's future. 

The road construction in front of Celina City Council chambers was a fitting exhibit for the city’s first town hall meeting of 2023. 

As Celina residents approached the chambers for a town hall meeting focused on city streets, there was no missing the work underway on Colorado Street — the project marks phase one of a downtown inner loop project slated to update downtown Celina’s streets, walkways and parking infrastructure. It was also a hallmark of the work being done now as Celina looks ahead to its future.

Downtown Celina 3

Road work on Colorado Street, which stretches in front of Celina's city council chambers, is part of phase one of an inner loop project that aims to enhance the downtown Celina area. 
Downtown Celina 2

The vision for the inner loop project includes providing one lane for traffic and another multipurpose lanes for uses like bikes or scooters.
Downtown celina projects map

A map presented Thursday shows the state of capital improvement plan (CIP) projects in the downtown area. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments