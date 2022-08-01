 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured spotlight
50 years of Las Gatitas

Celina High School drill team keeps traditions alive

  • 0
drill team on field.jpg
Courtesy of Kelli Muck

In 1971, a group of Celina cheerleaders had an idea.

They’d been thinking about how to boost spirit for the Bobcat team.

donna clark courtesy 1.jpg

A photo from the Celina High School 1971-72 yearbook shows the six cheerleaders who helped start Las Gatitas. 
Drill team 1.jpg

Las Gatitas scored in third place overall at a national competition that pitted them against teams of all sizes. In addition, the team was named champion for the small team division and won second place overall for solo performance.
drill team performing 2.jpg

Las Gatitas perform at the Danceline USA National Drill Team and Dance Championship. 
drill team in stands.jpg
donna clark courtesy 2.jpg

The Celina High School 1971-1972 yearbook shows the Celina Drill Team (later named Las Gatitas) members and first officers. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Star Local Media

Allen American

Carrollton Leader

Celina Record

Coppell Gazette

Flower Mound Leader

Frisco Enterprise

Lake Cities Sun

Lewisville Leader

Little Elm Journal

McKinney Courier Gazette

MesquiteNews

Plano Star Courier

Rowlett Lakeshore Times

The Colony Courier Leader

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK