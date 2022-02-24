A Celina High School senior has made statewide waves with his digital animation.
Senior Dane Parsons was named the 2022 State Champion in the Division 1 Digital Animation category at the UIL Young Filmmakers State Festival.
His work, “Mace: The Animated Short,” follows the story of a young boy who makes a difference by bringing color to the world around him.
Watch Parsons' work here: bit.ly/3sfB3Fd
