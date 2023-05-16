Celina High School will have a new leader at its helm when students return to school in August.
Celina ISD named John Burdett as the school's next principal during a Monday board of trustees meeting. Burdett is currently Prosper ISD's director of student services. Burdett said the opportunity to get back to a campus and serve a community, students and staff drew him to Celina ISD, as well as the district's reputation. He added that he knew of Celina ISD based on his work in Prosper and "did his homework" on the district before applying.
"I know that when someone applies in the district, they do a background check, but I did a background check on Celina ISD as well," he said, "and nothing but the greatest things were said about Celina. Knew that, but just confirmed it with some other folks, and so I put my name in the hat for consideration, and I'm beyond blessed to be able to get the position."
The move comes one year after Celina ISD named Derek Driver as CHS principal in April 2022. Driver will continue to serve as principal for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, District Communications Officer Karen Fitzgerald said.
"Derek and his wife live and work in two different locations and he has decided to relocate near her workplace," Fitzgerald stated.
The search for a new principal took about three months, Fitzgerald said. The process included a series of focus groups hosted by Celina ISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau. Focus groups included staff, parents and students.
The process featured four phases, including candidate screening, interviews with administration and teacher leaders, a campus staff interview and a student panel interview, Fitzgerald said.
Burdett's 28 years of education experience includes serving as a middle school English Language Arts teacher and high school principal roles. He has previously served in Prosper, Frisco, Plano and Lewisville ISDs. He received a bachelor and master of arts from Auburn University and a doctorate at the University of North Texas.
“With our unique interview process that included over 17 CHS staff and students, Dr. Burdett resonated with every member of our interview teams, clearly communicating his focus on building connections and providing opportunities for every student and every staff member to grow to be their very best,” Maglisceau stated in a press release. “Throughout his career, Dr. Burdett has maintained a strong commitment to advanced academics, high expectations, and strong student achievement. His commitment to broadening leadership opportunities for students and staff alike is exactly what our stakeholders expressed as priorities to our team as we developed the profile for the next principal of Celina High School.”
As Burdett looks ahead to taking on his new role with CISD, he said top priorities include safety, as well as enacting Maglisceau's vision for the district and ensuring alignment with other grade levels and with administrative offices.
"With that synergy, there's going to be some extremely powerful things going on for our kids," Burdett said.
Burdett will take on the role as Celina High School looks ahead to a future facility expansion, as well as an expansion of course offerings in the future. Burdett said managing that expansion will come down to tapping into students' interests.
"We're going to ask kids and families, 'What are your interests? Is it robotics, is it esports, is it culinary?' and then also look at the job market for our area, because (...) we could do a lot of things that kids may want to do, but is that going to prepare them and get them ready for what's out there, either in college or (in a) career? So we want to be mindful of that, be good stewards of the taxpayers' money, but at the same time create world-class learning experiences for our kids based on their interests."
