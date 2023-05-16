Celina ISD take 1.jpg

John Burdett

Celina High School will have a new leader at its helm when students return to school in August. 

Celina ISD named John Burdett as the school's next principal during a Monday board of trustees meeting. Burdett is currently Prosper ISD's director of student services. Burdett said the opportunity to get back to a campus and serve a community, students and staff drew him to Celina ISD, as well as the district's reputation. He added that he knew of Celina ISD based on his work in Prosper and "did his homework" on the district before applying.   

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

