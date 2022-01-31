A fire that involved multiple homes in the Bluewood subdivision in Celina has resulted in the “total loss” of two houses that were new builds and damage to nearby homes.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, the Celina Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the area, Capt. Justin Beamis said. Two houses under construction in the subdivision that were on fire and a third under-construction house was also impacted. Beamis said the third house is not a total loss.
A few neighboring homes sustained damage to windows, Beamis said.
Beamis said there were also spot fires up and down Field Street due to embers. He said neighbors used garden hoses and sprinkler systems to address those fires. He estimated there had been seven or eight spot fires.
The incident also resulted in a grass fire to the north of the subdivision and south of the Collin College Celina campus. Beamis said the grass fire was about two acres large.
According to eyewitness reports, the fire spread and burned fences and yards of homes in the Carter Ranch Subdivision along Old Stables Drive.
Beamis said the fires were put out by around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The city reported there were no injuries.
On Sunday evening, the city of Celina stated that an investigation is underway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.