The city of Celina is gearing up to welcome 15 participants into its inaugural Citizens Government Academy, a series of classes that aim to teach residents and local business owners about how the city operates.
The program is the third citizens academy to kick off this year after the first class of the Celina Citizens Police Academy began classes in February and the inaugural Citizens Fire Academy had its first class May 13.
“We hope this creates champions that kind of know what's going on and can talk to their friends and neighbors,” City Manager Jason Laumer said. “We hope that this gets some interested in service.”
He added that taking part in the academies would allow those interested in serving on boards and commissions to have a better understanding of the city and staff.
The academy, scheduled for eight Thursday night classes that run from 6-9 p.m., is slated to cover a variety of city topics starting with an introduction to Celina City Council members and the city manager as well as a discussion about how the council-manager form of government works.
Other class topics include public works and utilities, engineering and development services, the police and fire departments and parks and recreation.
“We try to space in some fun things to do at different departments,” Laumer said. “In Public Works, they might get a chance to see some of the equipment.”
According to the city website, the academy will include presentations, games, tours and demonstrations.
One class, focused on engineering and development services, will touch on growth and development, Laumer said. The schedule also includes a class on the “behind the scenes” aspects of the city like Human Resources, finances and the City Secretary’s office, and a final class discusses the city’s past, present and future.
The academy ends with a scheduled graduation ceremony with the Celina City Council at its Nov. 9 meeting, where participants will get a certificate.
For Laumer, the academy is a way to engage residents.
“I think sometimes there's a lot of disinformation about cities and how they run,” he said.
He added that there are people who may not understand how a city manager form of government or some city departments work, and some may not understand the zoning process.
“So I think it just gives them a little snapshot and increases their knowledge,” Laumer said.
The program is open to 15 Celina residents or businesses owners. The first class is slated for July 22 and the last class is Oct. 28.
Residents and business owners have until June 1 to apply at celina-tx.gov/cga. The city has said preference will be given to people who haven’t participated in other citizens academies, and applicants will be notified June 22.
