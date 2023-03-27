Anthony Satarino will tell you he has a passion for cities and local government. That's why, after working in cities like McKinney and Frisco, he came to Celina. Today, Satarino serves as Strategic Services Director with the city of Celina, working with the city manager on key projects that effect the future of the city.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a North Texas native, growing up in Plano and attending undergrad at Southern Methodist University and grad school at the University of Texas at Arlington. My professional background has been in development services with the cities of McKinney and Frisco. I have been in local government for 16 years. I have a wonderful family that consists of my wife and three sweet (most of the time!) little girls ages 10 and twins, 7. There is no shortage of pink at my house and somehow, no matter how hard I try, there is always glitter stuck to me every morning when I get to work.
What brought you to Celina?
I have a passion for cities and local government. It has been the focus of my career. I believe that local government impacts people’s lives the most directly over any other form of government, and quality of life measures are heavily determined by the way local government is run. With that in mind, I was at a point in my career where I wanted to take on new challenges outside of my comfort zone in development services. Celina had been in the news frequently, and I began researching more about the city. I found a perfect opportunity to grow my career, while bringing my knowledge of fast growth cities to Celina.
How would you describe your role with the city of Celina?
As the director of strategic services, I work directly with the city manager on key projects that effect the future of the city. I take the city council’s goals and initiatives and make sure that the city staff is carrying out their vision. One the main items my group is tasked with is executing the strategic plan. Our strategic plan is the city’s guiding visioning document as directed by the Celina City Council. It is our job to ensure that the goals and objectives of the strategic plan are being met.
What is the best part of your job?
I enjoy getting to be a part of so many unique projects. Celina is at such a unique point in its history. There is the small-town charm that is still very much alive, but at the same time the city is growing tremendously. From my vantage point, I get to see a little bit of how it all plays out. I believe that the decisions and priorities that council have adopted now will serve the city well in the future, and the best part of the job is making sure that we are accomplishing these tasks with the spirit of the community at heart.
In your opinion, what should Celina residents know about their city government?
The organization lives out our core values – excellence, community, integrity, service – on a daily basis. Most organizations have them, but few are willing to truly incorporate them into the foundation of EVERY decision made. I am very proud to work for an organization that is so dedicated to these principles. It is quite refreshing. Because of these core values, city staff genuinely care about our residents and work hard to fulfill their aspirations for the community and the goals of the city council.
What is a normal day like for you?
In my role, “normal” is a bit hard to define. I work closely with all the various departments, carrying out the tasks of the city manager’s office. I meet with departments, consultants, residents, and city leaders to take direction and provide feedback on the status of projects.
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received?
“Make no little plans; they have no magic to stir men's blood.”
This quote, by Chicago planner Daniel Burnham, is quite famous in planning circles for obvious reasons. But to me, it can be applied to almost any situation in life, professionally and personally. You must dream big in all walks of life as it influences your time management, confidence, focus, positive momentum and even resilience after failure.
What do you like to do in your free time?
You will find me somewhere in Florida, either along the beaches of 30A or at a theme park. I love spending time traveling with my family and treasure all the memories we make together.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time and why?
Toasted Walnut is my favorite place in downtown. Although, I spend a lot of time in Hey Sugar with my kids begging for more candy!
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Dancing Shoes," by Green River Ordinance.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Neither? I like my sleep. If I had to pick, I guess early bird.
What do you want your legacy to be?
To be considered a thoughtful, caring and transparent leader.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.