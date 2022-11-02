Downtown Celina file
Audrey Henvey/staff photo

The city of Celina is gearing up to create a fine arts master plan that will explore the role of arts in the city’s future.

The move comes after Celina recently created a fine arts board whose membership was announced in September. Board members are Brian Bender, Tawnia King, Gina Overstreet, Sarah Phillips, Jennifer Samuelson, Jack Washington and Brittany Yanniello.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

