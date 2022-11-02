The city of Celina is gearing up to create a fine arts master plan that will explore the role of arts in the city’s future.
The move comes after Celina recently created a fine arts board whose membership was announced in September. Board members are Brian Bender, Tawnia King, Gina Overstreet, Sarah Phillips, Jennifer Samuelson, Jack Washington and Brittany Yanniello.
Celina City Manager Jason Laumer said there have been talks about a fine arts master plan since the city created its Downtown Master Plan, which was adopted in 2019. The fine arts master plan will be a first step towards looking at how to incorporate active arts and culture programming into the city’s story, he said.
“Just like a lot of cities, we do have to still build police stations and fire stations and roads, and those are probably the top priorities for our residents,” Laumer said. “But you have to do arts and culture, too, to really be a city that’s known for more than just businesses and subdivisions.”
Developing the master plan is slated to last about 12 months, Laumer said.
Once work kicks off on the fine arts master plan, Laumer said the city will have several engagement meetings and sessions that community members can be involved in. That includes discussions about where locals would like to see art and what kind of art they’d be interested in.
“We can come up with answers, but we really want to hear their ideas,” Laumer said.
He added that design work is slated to begin on Ousley Park, which includes plans for incorporating arts elements.
“So we’re trying to do that so we can incorporate some of the master plan into the Ousley Park master plan,” he said.
For Celina’s city manager, discussing the potential for arts in the city means looking at both big and small opportunities for arts activation. That could be anything from painted traffic boxes, permanent or rotating sculptures at parks, public art spaces at the future city hall, murals and more, Laumer said. He also mentioned the potential for ideas such as an event center or community theater.
The fine arts master plan would likely look at short-term goals over the next two to five years, with potential to stretch into an overall 10-year plan, Laumer said.
“I just think if any citizen’s passionate about arts and culture that they should try to engage in the plan, and the more people that engage, the better the plan will come out,” Laumer said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
