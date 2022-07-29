There’s no escaping it: Celina is growing.
As population estimates have inched upwards over the past few years, the city is preparing for what that growth will mean over time. But as the city reaches towards what its future will look like, Celina wants to know how residents feel about the state of the city, too.
Every couple of years, the city sends out a community survey to get resident feedback on everything from infrastructure to what makes Celina, “Celina.”
The last one was in 2020, and Celina City Manager Jason Laumer said the survey garnered 6,000 unique comments ranging from ideas to complaints to concerns. Those comments have since been used as the city considers its budget, he said.
This year, Celina is due for another survey, and it’s choosing 2022 to approach the practice a bit differently. The city has partnered with Polco, a national firm, to participate in the National Community Survey, a 21-year-old survey with roughly 140 community-related questions that will help the city “to better understand how the city’s performance impacts the community.”
As part of the survey, Celina will get a chance to compare its results to over 400 communities in over 40 states with over 50 million resident responses. That includes neighboring communities like McKinney and Plano.
According to Meghan Ruble, vice president of customer experience for Polco, the benchmarking feature helps cities create a “throughline” that helps focus efforts over multiple years.
“It also helps you understand, what might look like really scary metrics to an elected official might be a very reasonable response,” she told the Celina City Council during a July 12 meeting.
She used a hypothetical example: If 25% of residents approve of local transportation options, she said, city leaders might feel like they should do a transportation study and spend two years focusing on the issue.
“The benchmark might tell you that the highest rating that anyone gets in the whole country is 30 percent,” she said. “So it just really helps you understand where that public sentiment is at, not only in the DFW area but across the country, and then you can make better and more informed decisions with your money and your time as a result.”
In addition, if Celina uses the same survey in future years, it will also be able to track its own progress over time, which Ruble said is when the survey “starts to pay dividends.”
The survey will come in two different ways to Celina residents: Starting July 22, the survey was sent to a random sampling of 3,500 households as selected through USPS lists. Those households will receive a letter in the mail asking them to complete the survey.
Laumer said the random sampling method serves to get a good benchmark of responses.
“Not everybody is online and not everybody is on social media, and so that’s why we do the mailing and request to have people do the survey, so we can get a better sample of the whole public,” he said.
Starting Aug. 26, the city will also open the same survey to the broader community. Laumer said the survey will be available to the general public online through Sept. 9.
Laumer said there are hopes to get even more comments for this particular survey.
“We like to have the citizens, the residents, have the ability to give us comments, because I think the comments can give us as much insight as the survey itself,” he said.
The survey will include questions about “community liveability,” which includes such topics as parks and recreation, mobility, education, community design, health and wellness, safety, inclusivity and quality of life.
During the July Celina City Council meeting, Ruble gave a sneak peek of the survey’s first question, which asks participants to rate aspects of quality of life in Celina, including “Celina as a place to live,” “Your neighborhood as a place to live,” “Celina as a place to raise children,” “Celina as a place to work” and more.
“These are meant to be just general and just specific enough to give you some really quality data about, again, where to focus your time, energy, resources and staff efforts,” Ruble told city officials.
Following the conclusion of the survey, Celina officials will receive a report that will be shared with the City Council. Laumer said the results will go towards budgeting and setting priorities.
“The more people that take it, the better picture we have of the results,” he said.
More information about the survey is available here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.