CELINA XMAS 3.jpg

The cast and crew of "The Great Turkey Town Miracle" films a scene during Celina's Christmas on the Square event on Nov. 30, 2022.

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Celina is in the process of pursuing a “film-friendly” designation from the state of Texas.

The city is looking to secure a certification through “Film Friendly Texas,” a program run by the Office of the Governor, Economic Development and Tourism Office. The program has an emphasis on working with rural and suburban communities in the state.

