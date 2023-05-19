Celina is in the process of pursuing a “film-friendly” designation from the state of Texas.
The city is looking to secure a certification through “Film Friendly Texas,” a program run by the Office of the Governor, Economic Development and Tourism Office. The program has an emphasis on working with rural and suburban communities in the state.
“Essentially what it does is it provides an elevated platform, key word ‘platform,’ for communities that go through this process to be able to market their unique attributes to anyone who’s in the media and film production industry,” said Melissa Thomas, marketing manager with Celina’s economic development corporation.
Thomas said the Texas Film Commission keeps a database of statewide locations available for use in films, television shows, commercials, music videos and digital media productions.
Requirements for receiving the certification include attending a Film Friendly Texas workshop hosted by the commission; passing administratively enforceable filming guidelines and submitting a minimum of five photos of locations that could be used in the commission’s database.
Thomas said city staff attended a Texas Film Commission Film Friendly workshop in April.
“We learned about all the economic development and community development opportunities that will present themselves as a result of being certified,” she said.
She added that a drafting is underway for administratively enforceable filming guidelines, which are slated to be passed by the city council in the future. In addition, work is underway to prepare five location photos for the database. Thomas said information about the city’s certification efforts has been shared with the city’s fine arts board, events board and downtown commission.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.