Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder

 Courtesy of Todd Snyder

The Celina ISD School Board will be looking to appoint a new member due to a vacancy, the district announced Friday. 

According to Celina ISD, the district's Board President, Todd Snyder, resigned from his Place 7 position during a July 25 board meeting. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

