The Celina ISD School Board will be looking to appoint a new member due to a vacancy, the district announced Friday.
According to Celina ISD, the district's Board President, Todd Snyder, resigned from his Place 7 position during a July 25 board meeting.
"Mr. Snyder and his wife have begun their new journey out-of-state to explore an employment opportunity," the district stated. "He served 11 years on the Board of Trustees, and Celina ISD celebrates Mr. Snyder’s unwavering commitment and dedication to our students, staff, and community."
Snyder was most recently re-elected in May 2021.
The Celina ISD Board is slated to appoint a new member to serve through April 2023. Applications are due Aug. 12.
"If the appointed Board member wishes to continue to serve beyond this date, he or she would be required by law to run for election during the May 2023 Board of Trustees election," the district stated. "The term for Place 7 expires at the end of the April 2024, at which time the seat would be eligible for election to a three-year term."
Eligibility requirements include that candidates must be a U.S. citizen, must be 18 or older, lived in the district for six months and in the state for 12 months and be registered to vote. Candidates must also not have been convicted of a felony. A full list of eligibility requirements is available on the district website.
Applications must be turned in in person to Board Secretary Sarah Wood at 205 S. Colorado St. by 4 p.m. Aug. 12.
The board will review applications during the closed session portion of its Aug. 15 meeting. All candidates will be notified of their status the next day, and top candidates will be asked to interview with the board during a special Aug. 22 meeting.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
