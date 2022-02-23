Celina ISD file

Due to deteriorating weather conditions in the area, Celina ISD announced an early release for its campuses Wednesday afternoon. 

Celina Primary, Lykins, and O’Dell Elementary campuses were set to begin releasing at 1:30 p.m., according to the district, and the Celina Middle and High School campuses were scheduled to release at 2:00pm.

Bus routes were scheduled to run on a staggered schedule as follows:

1:30PM - Celina Primary

1:40PM - Elementary campuses

2:00PM - Celina Middle School

2:15PM - Celina High School

"We will continue to monitor conditions throughout the evening and will make a decision as soon as possible regarding classes for Thursday," Superintendent Tom Maglisceau stated in a Wednesday announcement. "All extracurricular activities and events are canceled for this evening." 

