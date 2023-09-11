As things stand today, Celina ISD’s projected pace for building future schools is fairly easy to remember.
Elementary No. 4 will be open for fall of 2024. Elementary No. 5 will be open for fall 2025. The fall of 2026 will be a notable one with the openings of Elementary Nov. 6, Middle School No. 2 and an expansion of Celina High School that brings campus capacity to 3,000 students.
The projects and their timings are designed to keep pace with the district’s growth — between 2019 and 2022, CISD grew from 2,831 students to 3,987 in 2022. According to numbers provided by the district, projections for 2023 bring enrollment to 4,544 (not including prekindergarten numbers) and have the district reaching over 10,000 students somewhere between 2027 and 2028.
But as the district looks ahead, it’s well aware that it may need to start planning now for what’s next — and on an accelerated timeline.
The district last passed a bond package in 2019. The $600 million package covered facilities through Elementary No. 6, the two new middle schools and the high school expansion.
It was also supposed to sustain construction needs for 10 years into the future.
“What we’re seeing is because of how exponential the growth has been, moving faster than the demographics we were looking at in 2018, we’ve had to build projects faster than originally intended, and so construction — not money — but the construction that was intended to carry us through the end of this decade is likely only going to carry us through the first half of this decade,” said CISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau.
The expectation is that the facilities covered in the 2019 bond will be open by 2026, he said.
“And so then knowing we would need schools, new schools, the very next year, we may need to go to our public and look to see what other projects do we need to consider and do we need to take another bond to the community,” Maglisceau said, “and I think most people at that time would say ‘yes,’ because the growth is going to keep coming.”
During its August meeting, the Celina ISD Board of Trustees was presented with information regarding the district’s enrollment data and building capacity. At the time, the board directed district staff to begin a long-range facility planning process. Details for the process are in the works, and community members with questions can email CISD Communications Director Karen Fitzgerald for more information at karenfitzgerald@celinaisd.com.
As CISD looks ahead to the potential for a sooner bond proposition, Maglisceau said the goal will be for the district to take its time and get a good amount of stakeholder engagement. During an Aug. 17 interview, Maglisceau notes that the 2019 bond passed with 83% of the votes in favor of the item.
“That’s really neat to see (...) clearly that the team working in 2018, 2019 did a very nice job of sharing with the community the importance of this,” he said. “We will want to do the same thing, to take our time to make sure the community really feels good about what … giving really good information about what’s to come, and at the same time to help us all then be engaged about what do we want for our community? I think that’s what the 2019 committee did a good job of doing.”
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
