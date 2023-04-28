Celina ISD has officially broken ground on its fourth elementary school.
The campus, located in the Cambridge Crossing neighborhood, will total about 110,000 square feet and will serve 750 students. The school is a product of the district’s 2019 bond, Celina ID Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said.
The groundbreaking comes as CISD prepares to open the doors to its third elementary school, named Bobby Ray and Afton Martin Elementary School, for the 2023-24 school year.
Celina ISD hosted a ceremony to commemorate the groundbreaking on Thursday.
Celina ISD Board Vice President Jeff Gravley, speaking on behalf of the board, told the Thursday crowd that the groundbreaking ceremony was symbolic of local growth.
“It’s a reflection on the community, an amazing community, and the incredible teachers that serve these children,” he said.
Matt Alexander, chief visionary and marketing officer with The Cambridge Companies, also spoke at the ceremony.
“Today really marks the day of something that I’ve been dreaming about since 2014 when we purchased this property,” Alexander said. “I spent countless hours thinking about where homes would go and where streets would go, where the amenity center would go and lakes would go, but a centerpiece of that is where the school would go. And so this marks a new chapter, a space where I hope that education expands minds.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
