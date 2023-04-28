CISD groundbreaking 1.jpg

Celina ISD officials and community members celebrated the groundbreaking for the district's fourth elementary school on Thursday, April 27.  

Celina ISD has officially broken ground on its fourth elementary school.

The campus, located in the Cambridge Crossing neighborhood, will total about 110,000 square feet and will serve 750 students. The school is a product of the district’s 2019 bond, Celina ID Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said.

CISD groundbreaking 2.jpg

Celina ISD invited community members to attend the groundbreaking ceremony in the Cambridge Crossing neighborhood. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments