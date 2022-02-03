Celina snow

Snow and sleet covered Celina and other North Texas cities, causing school districts like Celina ISD to announce closures through the end of the week. 

 Photo submitted by Linda Kay

Celina ISD has announced that it will be closed for the remainder of the week. School will resume Monday, the district stated. 

The announcement comes after the district announced closures for Thursday, saying it would make a decision about Friday at a later time. 

Click below for more information about how local school districts are communicating information amid the current weather conditions :  

