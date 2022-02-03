Celina ISD has announced that it will be closed for the remainder of the week. School will resume Monday, the district stated.
The announcement comes after the district announced closures for Thursday, saying it would make a decision about Friday at a later time.
Click below for more information about how local school districts are communicating information amid the current weather conditions :
With projected inclement weather on the way, visions of Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 ar…
