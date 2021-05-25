On Wednesday, Celina ISD inducted 77 new members to its National Honor Society chapter.
The ceremony included inducting 32 members who had been accepted in 2020, but whose induction had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Celina High School Principal Dave Wilson, Assistant Principal Elisabeth Pope, and Assistant Principal Lori Gibbs gave the welcome and closing remarks. In addition, 47 graduating seniors were recognized during the event.
NHS Qualities were presented by the leaders of the Celina chapter of NHS. The ceremony included lighting candles to represent the pillars of Scholarship, Leadership, and Service.
