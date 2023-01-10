Celina ISD file

File photo 

 Audrey Henvey/staff photo

Celina ISD’s goal to have “everything you need to know in your pocket” moved forward this week as the district introduced its new mobile app.

The app went live on Jan. 9 and will serve as a resource for parents, staff and community members who want to stay in the know, said Karen Fitzgerald, CISD’s district communications officer.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments