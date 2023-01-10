Celina ISD’s goal to have “everything you need to know in your pocket” moved forward this week as the district introduced its new mobile app.
The app went live on Jan. 9 and will serve as a resource for parents, staff and community members who want to stay in the know, said Karen Fitzgerald, CISD’s district communications officer.
App features include the ability to customize notifications based on campus locations and activities, Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said the concept of the app started when Celina ISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau entered his role. Work to develop the app began over the summer of 2022 and continued into the fall.
"Our district recognizes the need for effective and swift communication to our parents,” Maglisceau said in a district press release. “This is just one more way for our parents to remain connected to their students' schools as much as possible. We are excited that this app has finally arrived."
The app’s introduction comes shortly after CISD introduced its new website (located at the same domain, celinaisd.com) in December. Fitzgerald said the app is meant to compliment the website.
Community members can download the app from their preferred app store.
Fitzgerald said there are plans to collect feedback in the coming months and to make improvements in the summer.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.