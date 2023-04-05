Today, the Celina Independent School District announced Allison Ginn as the next Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School Principal.
Ginn, a resident of Celina with children in CISD schools, comes to our district from Frisco ISD where she serves as the Associate Principal at Lebanon Trail High School. She has been in that role since 2021. Additionally, she has served as the FISD Secondary Summer School Principal. Overall, Ginn has 16 years of experience in education ranging from a classroom Spanish teacher, lead teacher, while also serving on the district level as both a World Languages Coordinator and K-12 PE & Health Coordinator.
“We are excited Allison will become a Bobcat,” Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said, “Our team met with Moore MS students, staff, and parents to develop a profile for the next leader at MMS, and Mrs. Ginn was such a strong fit for the leader our stakeholders articulated they needed to build on the great work already underway on their campus. During her multiple interviews with our district leadership team and with a team of Moore MS staff, Mrs. Ginn demonstrated her ability to connect with others and to build consensus and engagement behind a solid vision for continuous improvement.”
“I am incredibly honored to serve as your Moore Middle School Principal. CISD is known as one of the best districts in Texas and it is such an honor to be a Bobcat!” Ginn said. “When I first purchased my home in Celina in 2018, it was my dream to be a principal here and today my dream is coming true! My love for our community is so strong, and as we come together, we will continue to focus on excellence and innovation so our students can reach new levels of success!”
Ginn will meet the Moore Middle School staff this week and then begin connecting with our students and families. Please feel free to welcome her at allisonginn@celinaisd.com.
Ginn received her Bachelor of Science Education at the University of Kansas and then earned her Master of Secondary Education at the University of North Texas. In 2012, she received her principal certification from Stephen F. Austin University.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
