Today, the Celina Independent School District announced Allison Ginn as the next Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School Principal.

Ginn, a resident of Celina with children in CISD schools, comes to our district from Frisco ISD where she serves as the Associate Principal at Lebanon Trail High School. She has been in that role since 2021. Additionally, she has served as the FISD Secondary Summer School Principal. Overall, Ginn has 16 years of experience in education ranging from a classroom Spanish teacher, lead teacher, while also serving on the district level as both a World Languages Coordinator and K-12 PE & Health Coordinator.

