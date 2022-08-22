The Celina ISD Board of Trustees has a new member.
The district announced Monday night that the board had unanimously appointed Jarratt Calvert to serve in the Place 7 spot.
The appointment comes after former member Todd Snyder resigned from the position during a July 25 board meeting.
"Mr. Snyder and his wife have begun their new journey out-of-state to explore an employment opportunity," the district said in a statement following the announcement of Snyder's resignation. "He served 11 years on the Board of Trustees, and Celina ISD celebrates Mr. Snyder’s unwavering commitment and dedication to our students, staff, and community."
In a Monday night statement, CISD said the board had received 11 applications to fill the vacancy.
“Our Board held a very thorough and transparent process to seek a candidate to fill Place 7,” said Board President Kelly Juergens in a district-provided statement. “We are excited to collaborate with Jarratt and work together as a Board to serve our district. He has been a part of the Celina community for more than 25 years and is currently a parent to a Bobcat. Jarratt has also served our district in a variety of roles and we believe he will serve our community well.”
“I look forward to working with Mr. Calvert,” Dr. Tom Maglisceau, Superintendent of Schools, said in a district-provided statement. “Serving as a Board member is important to the future of the district and requires a lot of time and attention away from family and friends. For this, it is truly humbling to work along-side seven Board members who volunteer their time through this elected capacity.”
Calvert's term runs through April 2023, and the spot will then be open up for election the following May.
“As a Celina ISD graduate, I am honored to serve on our Board of Trustees and support the vision and goals for the district,” Calvert said in a district-provided statement.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.