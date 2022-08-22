Celina ISD file

File photo 

 Audrey Henvey/staff photo

The Celina ISD Board of Trustees has a new member. 

The district announced Monday night that the board had unanimously appointed Jarratt Calvert to serve in the Place 7 spot. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

