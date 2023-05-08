The growth is not just on its way to Celina ISD. It’s already here.
It was a general takeaway from Celina ISD’s Realtor coffee, hosted the morning of Thursday, May 4 in the library area of the district’s brand-new middle school campus.
The campus itself is a hallmark of the district’s growth — construction on Moore Middle School was completed in time for the campus to open for the 2022-23 school year, replacing the district’s old middle school campus. With CISD’s third elementary school slated to open for the upcoming school year and with ground freshly broken on a fourth elementary school, the district is nowhere near stopping as it faces continued growth.
District enrollment is at almost 4,100 students, Celina ISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau told Realtors Thursday morning, and it will likely be approaching almost double that within about three years.
The comment came as Maglisceau discussed current efforts to work with the community to articulate meaning for the district’s core principles, community, excellence, innovation, leadership and stewardship.
“We’re looking at a master plan for how we embrace the people who come to our community and how we help everyone here understand who we are and what we hope you will help make even better,” he told event attendees.
According to presented demographic projections, CISD enrollment numbers as of fall 2022 reflected that the district had 3,864 students at the time, with 1,081 high school students, 898 middle school students and 1,884 elementary school students. By the 2025-26 school year, those numbers are projected to increase to 5,725 total students for the district (1,463 in high school; 1,494 in middle school and 2,767 in elementary school). Those numbers increase again by the 2032-33 school year to 15,126 total students (4,011 in high school; 3,820 in middle school and 7,294 in elementary school).
Maglisceau noted that the district’s demographer is purposefully being conservative in estimates.
A key part of keeping up with projected numbers is the district’s current bond schedule, which was approved by voters in 2019. The schedule includes new elementary schools through Elementary No. 6, a second middle school and property purchases for school sites. The schedule also includes three phases of additions to Celina High School, which is slated to eventually serve a maximum of 3,000 students. The high school campus currently has a 1,500-student capacity.
According to the Thursday presentation, remaining projects include Elementary No. 4, which broke ground in late April and is expected to open in fall 2024; Celina ISD Elementary No. 5 which is projected for 2025; Middle School No. 2, which is projected to open in fall 2026; three phases of high school expansions, slated to be final in 2026; and Elementary No. 6, projected for 2026 or 2027.
But, Maglisceau noted Thursday, there’s a chance that Elementary No. 6 may need to come earlier than initially projected, with Elementary No. 7 possibly being built and opened at the same time. That would mean the district may have to eventually go back to the community for bond authorization for Elementary No. 7, he said.
“The growth came a lot faster than any of us probably could have predicted, and who would have thought that through the pandemic that we would have even had all the growth still come, right?” Maglisceau said. “So we’re going to need to take a look at the possibility of going out for another bond in ’24 or ’25."
The event served as a chance for Realtors serving the area to learn about the vision and projections for Celina ISD’s future.
“This is a real exciting time to do what we’re doing, and I think you all would agree,” Maglisceau said. “To think that, wow, just five, 10 years from now, all of us in this room will be able to sit back and think, ‘Wow, we were a part of all of this, what you see around you.'”
