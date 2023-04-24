Amanda Paterson's life as a teacher began in McKinney, but multiple roads eventually led her to Celina ISD. This year, she was named Teacher of the Year for O'Dell Elementary.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Growing up in Lubbock and being the third generation to be born there, I decided to move as far away as I could for college, which happened to be Nacogdoches, Texas. I graduated from Stephen F. Austin in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. Not wanting to move all the way home, I decided to move to the DFW area.
While living in McKinney, I met and married my best friend. We are complete opposites, but we are a great team. I wouldn’t want to live this adventure called life with anyone but him. John is a wonderful husband, and I am blessed to have him! He is in the building business, and wanted to move to the next big place, which happened to be Celina. So we packed up and moved here in 2006. When we first moved here, Brookshires was not even open. Together we have two beautiful children, Blakelon (a junior) and Luke (an eighth grader). They never cease to amaze me!
My teaching career began in McKinney ISD in 2004. After teaching in McKinney for three years we moved to Frisco ISD. In Frisco ISD, I implemented and developed differentiated curriculum as a curriculum writer for students both in the classroom and with the gifted and talented department. After working in Frisco ISD, in 2014 I decided to move to Celina ISD. In Celina ISD I continue to grow as an educator in many capacities. Along with working with the curriculum department, I’ve organized, directed and collaborated to make camp happen for all fifth grade students.
Over my career in education, I’ve learned so much about myself. First off, I’m a principal's wild card. They can place me in any grade, subject, or project and I’m going to find something that I love about what I’m doing. Along with being flexible, I’m a leader that leads from behind. Celina needs all types of leadership to thrive, and I’m the one who looks from the end of the line forward. With that perspective, I can see opportunities to serve in capacities that may otherwise be overlooked.
What brought you to Celina ISD?
Several roads led me to the decision to come to Celina. My family has lived in Celina for several years. We had always taken our kids to see the Friday Night Light of The Bobcat Stadium. Both of my kids wanted to be Bobcats, but I was taking them with me to the district where I taught. My husband and I had always talked about bringing the kids to Celina schools, but we agreed we would do that when the time was right.
Flashback to when Preston was a two-lane road, and what had taken us 15 minutes was now taking us 45 minutes to an hour. On our way home one day sitting in traffic, my second grade daughter looked out the window twirling her hair and asked when she could be a part of where we lived. After hearing her say that, I knew then and there the time was right to come to Celina ISD. That little girl is a junior and my son, who was in kindergarten when we moved to Celina schools, is in eighth grade and will start high school next year. Moving to Celina ISD has been a blessing for our family in many ways.
Why did you want to become an educator?
Looking back, I’m sure my teachers and parents would have never guessed that I would become a teacher. As a student, I struggled in school and was diagnosed in third grade with dyslexia. Up until that time, I acted out and am sure I was labeled at school as a “bad kid.”
One person in particular that really influenced and helped me to see how important education is, was a fifth grade drop out. Ironically, I teach fifth grade. My great grandmother was forced to drop out at school in the fifth grade. From there she picked cotton and took care of her grandmother.
There was a time I got caught cheating at school. My great grandma was so disappointed and shared the story of having to drop out of school. She turned her hands over, and showed me the deep crevasse of her wounded hands from picking cotton. After all those years, her hands never healed and she had deep scars. She wanted more for her family and explained when you cheat, the person you are really cheating is yourself. She also explained that education is the only thing that cannot be taken away from you.
She went on to put herself through beauty school while her husband was fighting in World War II. When he returned, she picked him up and took him to the home she bought while he was at war. Her daughter was the first college graduate of our family. When you walked into my great grandmother's house, she had a wall of graduates. My hope is that my Great Grandma is looking down and is overjoyed with how I connect and help students who are striving to succeed in their own journey in education.
Congratulations on being named teacher of the year! What advice do you have for other educators?
Relationships are key! Early on, relationships with students and their families stood out as a key feature of success in the classroom. My advice is to connect with students and their families. Families should genuinely feel that you care for their child first and foremost, and everything else will fall into place. Getting to know each child and their families is a wonderful experience. Teaching provides more rewards than anyone can anticipate, and it is more meaningful than can be imagined. The rewards extend far beyond a year spent together in a classroom. Find ways to cherish each child and family for what makes them unique.
What should the Celina community know about your profession?
In education, teachers and parents are a team. As the saying goes it takes a village. There is a small window of time that your children are in school. There are several ways to be involved. One of the events I’m a huge part of every year is camp. Without parent and community support, we wouldn’t be able to make camp happen. Often parents comment that camp is a memory they will never forget. The experience they have with their child is priceless.
Look for opportunities to show up for your children. When they look back at school, they will not remember the worksheets or many assignments they completed. They will however, look back and remember when their parents showed up, and so will their parents!
What is your favorite subject to teach?
From the beginning of my teaching career I’ve been involved and interested in science. Without a doubt, science is my favorite subject.
What memories stick out to you from your time as a teacher?
There are so many memories that stick out to me from my time as a teacher.
During the first years of teaching, I had a student that brought in a gift. His mother stood in the window signaling that something was under the bow. When I began to open the package, I pulled a napkin from under the ribbon. The napkin was folded into a neat square and had one staple on the edge. In the middle of the napkin was a flattened cotton ball. When I took out the folded napkin, the little boy began to get so excited he could hardly wait to ask me about the gift he made. He had made an elbow pad, so that I could be more relaxed when I graded papers. This may seem little and insignificant, but that young man had really struggled that year. In this moment I realized how important building relationships were.
Without a doubt, one of the most powerful moments I had took place in the ICU. One of my first grade students was hit by a car. Our whole class was struggling with the impact of the situation. All I knew to do was to try and help. Our school counselor and I packed a backpack full of snacks, and I headed to the hospital to see the family. As I patiently waited in the lobby to pass off the backpack, her dad invited me back to her room. This was unexpected, but I was grateful for the invitation. Walking into the room, I had no idea what to expect. Her parents and I bonded right away, and talked to her knowing she could hear us. There were occasional signs of brain activity. For hours we visited, and shared stories and time slipped away until visitor hours came to an end. Before I left, I asked to play a song that we regularly listened to and danced to in class. When I played that song, she started to move her feet. The nurse rushed the doctor in, and we played that song over and over. The more we played the song, the more she reacted and danced. Eventually, she opened her eyes. There was not a dry eye in the room. Years have passed, and to this day I still stay in contact with this family. I’m happy to say she has made progress and is doing great.
Probably the one memory that changed my life the most was during my first year of teaching. There was a young boy in my second grade class, he was struggling with reading. While I was in school, I struggled with reading as well, so I made it my mission to help this young man. After weeks and months of work, we were able to get testing done and found that he had dyslexia. His mom was at our school regularly, and his dad and I went to the same college so we had several connections. His parents and I became a team to help this young man succeed. Towards the end of the year, his father offered me a temporary job for the summer. My temporary job started around the same time the new manager's job began. The dad that offered me the job suggested that the new manager and I go on a date because we were both new to the city. Being that we worked together, I was hesitant. The dad encouraged me by saying, “Just go out with him, I’m not asking you to marry the guy.” Going out on that date was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life. One date ended up being, John, the man I married!
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time, my family and I love to take trips. We like to spend time as a family on the beach, or at a lake. My favorite place to be is on a boat. When I get free time, I love to fish. The last two times my husband and I went fishing, I got the biggest catch. Not that we are keeping score around here! There is nothing better than being on a boat, in my eyes.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time and why?
In my free time you can find me courtside cheering on my daughter at a basketball game, or under the stadium night lights watching my son play football. My family is everything to me, and I love supporting them.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Currently I believe I’m in transition from one to the other. Mostly I’m a night owl, and on the weekdays waking up in the morning requires caffeine and hitting the snooze button a few times. However, on weekends I pop right out of bed ready to go. Guess I’m a little like Texas weather, constantly changing.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
At times my life is crazy, but with all the craziness life sure is beautiful. If I had to pick a theme song for myself it would be, Luke Combs - "Beautiful Crazy."
What do you want your legacy to be?
The legacy I hope to leave behind is the magic of a moment. Whether you ask my personal children, my classroom kiddos or any person I’ve lived life with, I would hope that they spoke about the magic of moments that I helped to create. When my kids look back at our time together, I want them to remember how special moments can be. There is nothing more I love than giving of myself to make the magic of a moment happen for someone else. Moments matter, look for moments to make someone feel like they matter and that is the true magic of a moment.
