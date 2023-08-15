The 2023 school year will be one marked by new beginnings for Celina ISD. This August, the district is opening a brand-new elementary school and is welcoming two new principals to its ranks.
In addition, the district is also welcoming four new members to its team who will be serving a very specific purpose.
Starting this school year, Dolly O’Dell, Libby Lou Lykins, Roo Martin Norris and Snow will be walking the halls of O’Dell ES, Lykins ES, Martin ES and Moore MS respectively. Their role? Comfort dog.
The move comes as part of a comfort dog program that Celina ISD is putting into effect this school year that allows trained comfort dogs to be on campus as a support for students and staff.
Russell McDaniel, assistant superintendent of student services with Celina ISD, said he saw a similar program discussed during a midwinter conference. After bringing it to Celina ISD officials, the district’s policy for service animals was tweaked to allow for comfort dogs.
McDaniel said the goal of the program is to provide a de-escalation tool for students struggling with social-emotional learning. The district website notes that having comfort dogs will also “help students manage stress, process mental health concerns and boost academic engagement.”
“She’ll be an incentive for those kids to work towards,” Martin Elementary Principal Sallye Norris said of Roo. “She can go in and read with a class, she can be a reading buddy, she can go in and if a student’s having a hard time, they can come and just love on Roo and just spend some time with her. Or if a student’s struggling just whether it’s academically, socially, emotionally, and they need to work towards something, then they can work towards time with her.”
The Celina ISD website notes that all district comfort dogs undergo health checks, maintain regular vaccines and serve an educational purpose on campus. School principals or a principal’s designee will get written parental consent before any student is allowed to help care for the dogs.
The comfort dogs won’t be on campuses for the first three days of school in an effort to get students acclimated to going back to school. The three days will also serve as a chance to teach students about the dogs, the purpose of the dogs and how to approach the dogs, McDaniel said.
Norris has already seen the impact of campus comfort dog Roo on students and even district staff.
“People’s demeanor changes when they see her,” Norris said. “Like, you might be so stressed out in a meeting, but instantly people, you can almost see them melting.”
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
