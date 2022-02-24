Celina ISD file

Celina ISD schools will be in session tomorrow with two-hour delayed starts, the district announced. 

On Wednesday, CISD sent students home early and was closed Thursday due to inclement weather. 

Thursday evening, the district announced that schools would reopen Friday with delayed starts, and buses will run on a two-hour delay from normal schedules. 

There will be no before school activities or practices. 

The district has presented the following schedule of openings for Friday: 

Primary - 9:45 a.m.

Elementary - 9:55 a .m.

Middle School - 10:15 a.m.

High School - 10:30 a.m.

"The safety of our  staff and students remains our top priority, and we ask that you please take extra time and extra caution traveling to school tomorrow," Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said in a Thursday letter. 

